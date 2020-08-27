Of 10,644 new tests in Champaign County, 40 came back positive Thursday, a rate of 0.4 percent.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate remained unchanged, at 0.5 percent.
Other notable numbers:
- The number of county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 remained two.
- Active cases rose by 33, to 376.
- Recovered cases were up by seven, to 1,737.
- For the entire pandemic, 194,194 tests have produced 2,133 confirmed cases.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61820/Champaign: 247 active (up 26 from Wednesday), 553 total (up 28)
- 61801/Urbana: 52 active (up four from Wednesday), 170 total (up seven)
- 61822/Champaign: 26 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 193 total (up two)
- 61821/Champaign: 15 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 328 total (unchanged)
- 61802/Urbana: 12 active (up one from Wednesday), 258 total (up one)
- 61874/Savoy: 8 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 71 total (unchanged)
- 61853/Mahomet: 7 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 104 total (unchanged)
- 61866/Rantoul: 5 active (up one from Wednesday), 266 total (up one)
- 61880/Tolono: 2 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 38 total (unchanged)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 2 active (up one from Wednesday), 31 total (up one)
- 61843/Fisher: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 30 total
- 61877/Sidney: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 15 total
- 61864/Philo: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 11 total
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 9 total
- 61847/Gifford: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 7 total
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 6 total
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 6 total
- 61878/Thomasboro: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 6 total
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active unchanged from Wednesday), 6 total
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 5 total
- 61849/Homer: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 5 total
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 5 total
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 3 total
- 61859/Ogden: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 3 total
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 1 total
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 1 total
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 1 total
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Positivity rates by ZIP code
Here’s a breakdown of positivity rates by Champaign County ZIP code. (Note from C-U Public Health: The number of positive tests does not equal the total number of cases as one person may be tested more than once).
- 61845/Foosland: 7.41 percent of 189 tests for the entire pandemic
- 61871/Royal: 6.67 percent of 105 tests
- 61866/Rantoul: 5.19 percent of 6,507 tests
- 60949/Ludlow: 3.86 percent of 207 tests
- 61843/Fisher: 3.20 percent of 1,311 tests
- 61877/Sidney: 3.18 percent of 785 tests
- 61802/Urbana: 2.24 percent of 14,197 tests
- 61875/Seymour: 2.19 percent of 411 tests
- 61873/St. Joseph: 1.92 percent of 3,273 tests
- 61853/Mahomet: 1.86 percent of 8,925 tests
- 61880/Tolono: 1.86 percent of 2,529 tests
- 61821/Champaign: 1.84 percent of 23,265 tests
- 61878/Thomasboro: 1.68 percent of 594 tests
- 61864/Philo: 1.61 percent of 1,058 tests
- 61840/Dewey: 1.57 percent of 445 tests
- 61822/Champaign: 1.44 percent of 18,758 tests
- 61820/Champaign: 1.29 percent of 60,404 tests
- 61874/Savoy: 1.09 percent of 8,779 tests
- 61863/Pesotum: 1.00 percent of 499 tests
- 61847/Gifford: 0.96 percent of 936 tests
- 61862/Penfield: 0.89 percent of 225 tests
- 61801/Urbana: 0.77 percent of 38,010 tests
- 61849/Homer: 0.66 percent of 757 tests
- 61816/Broadlands: 0.66 percent of 152 tests
- 61859/Ogden: 0.61 percent of 655 tests
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0.58 percent of 171 tests
- 61872/Sadorus: 0.52 percent of 385 tests
- 61852/Longview: 0.00 percent of 118 tests
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 28 new cases in 11-to-20 age group
Here’s an updated breakdown of confirmed county cases by age group, according to CUPHD data:
- 11 to 20: 545 cases (up 28 from Wednesday); group accounts for 21.8 percent of all tests in Champaign County
- 21 to 30: 531 cases (up seven from Wednesday); 27.9 percent of tests
- 31 to 40: 341 cases (up one from Wednesday); 13.7 percent of tests
- 41 to 50: 226 cases (up two from Wednesday); 11.1 percent of tests
- 51 to 60: 185 cases (up one from Wednesday); 10.4 percent of tests
- 10 and under: 128 cases (unchanged from Wednesday); 2.6 percent of tests
- 61 to 70: 96 cases (unchanged from Wednesday); 7.0 percent of tests
- 71 to 80: 43 cases (up one from Wednesday); 3.1 percent of tests
- 81 to 90: 28 cases (unchanged from Wednesday); 1.7 percent of tests
- 91 to 100: 10 cases (unchanged from Wednesday); 0.6 percent of tests
STATE: 44,510 new tests, 1,707 cases, 24 fatalities
Of 44,510 new tests statewide, 1,707 came back positive Thursday, a rate of 3.8 percent.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate stands at 4.1 percent.
The Illinois Department of Public Health also reported 24 lives lost to COVID-19:
- Cook County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 4 males 80s, 1 female 90s
- DuPage County: 1 male 70s
- Hancock County: 1 female 80s
- Jefferson County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s
- Lake County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- LaSalle County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 100+
- Madison County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- St. Clair County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s
- Whiteside County: 1 female 70s
- Will County: 1 male 60s
- Winnebago County: 1 male 70s
URBANA: Party restrictions expanded through Sept. 28
Our Deb Pressey reports:
The city of Urbana announced Thursday that it’s extended it’s emergency order prohibiting large parties to apply to all private residential properties in the city, including single-family homes.
The order previously applied only to the University of Illinois campus area and all apartments citywide.
City officials said the order is intended to address the heightened risk of spreading COVID-19.
Social gatherings are limited to 10 people, not counting the hosts, and face coverings are required.
The order expires Sept. 28.