CHAMPAIGN -- Champaign County added another 104 COVID-19 cases in the past day, with the total now at 13,893.
Of those, 629 were active, down 11 from Wednesday, and 13,142 were recovered, up 81 from the day before, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
Ten Champaign County residents were hospitalized with COVID, two more than on Wednesday.
More to know about COVID in Champaign County:
-- There were 865 close contacts currently in quarantine, down 186 from the day before.
-- There were 3,072 more tests reported, bringing the total to 1,256,170.