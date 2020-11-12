CHAMPAIGN -- COVID-19 cases in Champaign County rose by 109 Thursday, to 7,558, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
The number of people with active cases and in isolation rose by 23, to 551, while the number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID remained seven.
On top of that, an additional 98 close contacts of active cases were asked to quarantine in the past day, bringing the total active close contacts in quarantine countywide to 1,310.
Also to note: Champaign County is approaching 1 million tests done since the pandemic began.
The 11,897 tests reported in the past day bumped up the total to date to 913,778.