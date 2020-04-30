Subscribe: Print or online
News-Gazette covers: How the crisis has played out on A-1
Champaign County Health District: COVID-19 information
State map: COVID-19 cases by county
Champaign County reported double-digit new confirmed COVID cases today — 11, pushing its total to 135.
Forty of those are considered active, according to the C-U Public Health District, with six hospitalizations.
Eighty-nine patients have recovered. Six have died.
CUPHD Administrator Julie Pryde has attributed the recent rise in cases to an increase in the number of tests conducted. As of this afternoon, 3,128 people had been tested in Champaign County.
Elsewhere around the area:
— Douglas County: 1 new case, 15 total.
— Piatt County: No new cases, six total.
— Ford County: No new cases, nine total. (Ford health officials subtracted one case after learning a person who doesn’t live in that county was mistakenly counted).
— Vermilion County: No new cases, 19 total.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY COURTHOUSE REMAINS CLOSED
From Presiding Champaign County Judge Tom Difanis: The courthouse in
Urbana remains closed until June 1 but certain business continues, such as
arraignments, guilty pleas that release a person from jail, review of
juveniles being held, and orders of protection.
Whenever the courthouse does reopen, the only jury trials will be for
defendants in custody.
NEW TOTALS: 52,918 CASES, 2,355 DEATHS
The state added two big numbers — 2,563 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, another 141 fatalities — to its COVID-19 counts this afternoon.
That raises Illinois' totals to 52,918 cases, including 2,355 deaths, in 97 of 102 counties.
The newly reported fatalities spanned 14 Illinois counties and included one out-of-state resident — a male in his 80s:
— Clinton County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s.
— Cook County: 1 female 20s, 2 males 20s, 1 male 30s, 1 male 40s, 4 females 50s, 6 males 50s, 2 females 60s, 16 males 60s, 5 females 70s, 16 males 70s, 15 females 80s, 9 males 80s, 6 females 90s, 6 males 90s, 1 female 100.
— DuPage County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 2 males 60s, 2 males 70s, 4 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 4 males 90s.
— Jasper County: 1 female 80s.
— Jefferson County: 1 female 80s.
— Kane County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s.
— Lake County: 1 male 20s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 3 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s.
— Macon County: 1 male 60s.
— Madison County: 1 female 80s, 1 unknown 90s.
— McHenry County: 1 male 80s.
— Peoria County: 1 male 70s.
— St. Clair County: 1 female 90s.
— Will County: 1 male 40s, 2 females 80s.
— Winnebago County: 1 female 70s.
TOM JONES CHALLENGER SEASON ON HOLD
The Tom Jones Challenger League said today it is cancelling its regular season but still hopes to play games "later in the summer or fall. We want BASEBALL as much as anyone, but we will not do so until we can be assured that our kids, families, coaches, and volunteers will be SAFE."
This year marks the 23rd season of a C-U league that allows children facing physical and mental challenges the opportunity to play baseball.
TUSCOLA SHOPS TO REOPEN
Tuscola Outlet Shops will reopen Friday under state retail-to-go restrictions for limited hours, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Information wasn’t available yet on which stores at that property will be reopening to fill customer orders and bring items out to their cars.
TIP OF THE HAT
On Friday morning, Unit 4 staff will place yard signs near Centennial and Central high schools as a tribute to graduating seniors.
Construction continues at both Champaign sites, as this drone photo by The News-Gazette's Anthony Zilis makes clear. The view is high above Central looking southwest and shows just how much work has been completed on the new fieldhouse, which dwarfs historic Seely Hall (bottom left).
MORNING BRIEFING:
— One day after surpassing the 2,000-death mark, Illinois reached another grim milestone — 50,000 total confirmed cases. Wednesday’s tally of 2,253 pushed the state’s total to 50,355.
— Champaign — the state’s 10th most populous county — is 15th in confirmed cases. How the 124 cases (32 of which are considered active) break down by ZIP code:
➜ 61822/Champaign: 28
➜ 61802/Urbana: 20
➜ 61801/Urbana: 17
➜ 61821/Champaign 14
➜ 61820/Champaign: 11
➜ 61853/Mahomet: 9
➜ 61866/Rantoul: 9
➜ 61874/Savoy: 6
➜ 61863/Pesotum: 3
➜ 61849/Homer: 2
➜ 61880/Tolono: 2
➜ 60949/Ludlow 1
➜ 61873/St. Joseph: 1
➜ 61878/Thomasboro: 1
— Kickapoo, cleared to reopen Friday, isn’t the only local park set to welcome back guests. Starting Monday, Allerton Park will be open daily from 8 a.m. until sunset.
— After a second GOP state representative (John Cabello of Machesney Park) filed suit in hope of blocking the next stay-at-home order from taking effect, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he won’t back down, calling it “another attempt at grandstanding.”
— The state is deploying hundreds of nurses to long-term care facilities, with their primary functions to administer swab tests to staff and residents, train staff on how to conduct swab tests, and help facilities improve hygiene practices and use of PPE.
BY THE NUMBERS
Champaign County: 124 (+10) / 6
Douglas: 14 (—) / 0
Ford: 10 (+1) / 1
Piatt: 6 (—) / 0
Vermilion: 19 (+1) / 1