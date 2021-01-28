CHAMPAIGN -- New COVID-19 cases in Champaign County rose back up into the triple digits Thursday.
The 110 new cases bumped up the total to 16,171.
Of those, 673 cases were currently active, up 34 from the previous day, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
The number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID declined by one, to 21.
More to know:
-- Close contacts currently in quarantine in the county dropped by 61, to 776.
-- There were 13,793 COVID tests reported in the past day, raising Champaign County's total to date to 1,433,898.