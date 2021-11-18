CHAMPAIGN — Another 129 Champaign County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
As of Thursday, there were 868 currently active cases in the county, 78 more than the day before.
The number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID also rose, by one, to 10.
The areas with the most active cases were five Champaign-Urbana zip codes, as follows:
— Champaign 61820: 187.
— Champaign 61821: 106.
— Urbana 61802: 102.
— Champaign 61822: 100.
— Urbana 61801: 92.
More to know:
— The number of close contacts under quarantine: 641, up 71.
— New tests reported since Tuesday: 4,798.
— Total cases in Champaign County to date: 28,785.