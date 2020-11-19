CHAMPAIGN -- COVID-19 cases in Champaign County rose by 140 Thursday.
Of the 9,479 cases to date, 1,264 were currently active, 325 fewer active cases than there were on Wednesday, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
The number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID remained 16.
More to know about COVID in Champaign County::
-- Active close contacts in quarantine: Up 54, to 1,394.
-- COVID recoveries: Up 465, to 8,164.
-- Tests reported in the past day: 15,719.