CHAMPAIGN -- The increase in COVID-19 cases in Champaign County continued to be on the low side Thursday, but hospitalizations continued to rise.
For a second day in row, the number of county residents hospitalized with COVID rose by three, and stood at 15.
The number of new cases in Champaign County rose by eight, to 21,008, with 4,877 new tests reported, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
Active cases and close contacts being quarantined declined, as they have throughout the week.
-- Active cases: 153, down 4.
-- Close contacts in quarantine: 184, down 2.