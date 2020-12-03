CHAMPAIGN -- COVID-19 cases in Champaign County continued to rise Thursday, with 156 new cases reported in the past day.
The new cases raised the total to date to 11,260, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
Active cases in the county were up by 37, to 929, and recovered cases were up by 119, to 10,271.
The number of Champaign County residents in the hospital with COVID decreased by seven, to 18.
Along with active cases in isolation, the health district said there are 1,772 active close contacts of cases being quarantined, 18 more than the previous day.