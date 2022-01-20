CHAMPAIGN — After weeks of higher daily increases, the number of COVID-19 cases in Champaign County rose Thursday by 190.
The number of currently active cases continued to fall. There were 1,833 active cases in the county, 620 fewer than on Wednesday, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
There were 36 Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID, four less than the day before.
More to know:
— Total cases in Champaign County to date: 50,885.
— New tests reported in the past day: 11,661.
— Number of COVID patients hospitalized in Carle Foundation Hospital: 141, with 16 in intensive care.