UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS
URBANA -- Another 199 COVID-19 cases were confirmed Tuesday at the University of Illinois, out of 14,367 tests conducted on campus.
That follows 104 new cases on Sunday and 230 on Monday.
Since move-in began Aug. 16, there have been 1,212 new cases.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY
CHAMPAIGN -- Both new and active COVID-19 cases in Champaign County rose in the past day by 47, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
That bumped total positive tests in the county to 2,509 and total active cases to 596.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county rose by one Thursday, to three.
The vast majority of the active cases are in central Champaign and Urbana: There are 415 active cases in Champaign zip code area 61820 and 74 in Urbana 61801.
The additional cases were from 11,665 additional test results reported in the past day.