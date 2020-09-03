Listen to this article
IMG_8171.png

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS

URBANA -- Another 199 COVID-19 cases were confirmed Tuesday at the University of Illinois, out of 14,367 tests conducted on campus.

That follows 104 new cases on Sunday and 230 on Monday.

Since move-in began Aug. 16, there have been 1,212 new cases.

Coronavirus response | UI begins two weeks of enhanced enforcement
IMG_8170.png

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY

IMG_8166.png

CHAMPAIGN -- Both new and active COVID-19 cases in Champaign County rose in the past day by 47, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.

That bumped total positive tests in the county to 2,509 and total active cases to 596.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county rose by one Thursday, to three.

The vast majority of the active cases are in central Champaign and Urbana: There are 415 active cases in Champaign zip code area 61820 and 74 in Urbana 61801.

The additional cases were from 11,665 additional test results reported in the past day.

IMG_8165.png