A day after setting a single-day high with 12 new cases, Vermilion County added seven more Thursday.
They involve two grade school-aged children, two residents in their 40s, one in their teens, one in their 20s and one in their 30s, the county health department reported.
Of the seven new positive cases, four share a household.
Despite a recent spike in cases, the county’s seven-day positivity rate remains on the low side (1.8 percent) and public health Administrator Doug Toole says residents appear to be taking the virus seriously.
“There is a segment of the population that believes that we are over-reacting to this pandemic,” Toole told The News-Gazette. “But most of the phone calls I get are from people who are frustrated with those who are not following the guidelines, or who are worried or scared about what the disease could do to them or to their family members.”
How Vermilion County’s now-132 cases break down:
- Released from isolation/recovered: 98
- Isolating at home: 31
- Deceased: 2
- Hospitalized: 1
According to IDPH, five ZIP codes in Vermilion County have six or more total cases (the state doesn't track ZIP codes with five or fewer cases):
- Danville/61832: 75
- Hoopeston/60942: 18
- Danville/61834: 11
- Westville/61883: 9
- Oakwood/61858: 6
DOUGLAS COUNTY: 'Beloved resident' first to die from COVID-19
A man older than 65 became the first Douglas County resident to die of COVID-19, the local health department confirmed Thursday afternoon.
The announcement came three hours after the Illinois Department of Public Health listed a Douglas County man in his 80s among 20 new coronavirus-related deaths statewide on Thursday.
The county health department wasn't aware of a fatality at the time but acknowledged it in a statement later Thursday: "This beloved resident was over 65 yrs. and confirmed positive for COVID-19 the first week of July. Due to complications caused by the virus, this individual was hospitalized.
"Despite the best efforts of many as well as weeks of medical care and treatment, we unfortunately must regrettably announce their passing today in tandem with our public announcement Douglas County's first COVID-19-related death.
"In our dedicated efforts to respect both the privacy and peace of this individual's grieving family, no additional personal details will be closed."
Douglas becomes the fourth area county with a death attributed to the coronavirus. Champaign County has lost 17 residents, Vermilion two, Ford one.
According to IDPH, four ZIP codes in Douglas County have six or more total cases (the state doesn't track ZIP codes with five or fewer cases):
- Arcola/61910: 42
- Tuscola/61953: 21
- Arthur/61911: 19
- Villa Grove/61956: 9
STATE: Cases remain on the rise across Illinois
Thursday's death in Douglas County was among 20 announced by the state, which also reported 1,624 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases. That’s 26 more than Wednesday, when IDPH reported its most new cases since June 2.
The state's seven-day positivity rate is 3.4 percent.
The fatalities announced Thursday spanned eight counties:
- Boone County: 1 male 80s.
- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 2 male 40s, 4 females 50s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 100-plus.
- Douglas County: 1 male 80s.
- DuPage County: 2 males 60s.
- Kane County: 1 male 70s.
- Lake County: 2 males 70s, 1 male 80s.
- McHenry County: 1 female 80s.
- Will County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s.
FORD COUNTY: 6 isolating at home
Women in their 20s and 70s became the 44th and 45th Ford County residents to test positive for COVID-19.
Just six of the 45 are classified as active cases, with 38 released from isolation and one fatality.
According to IDPH, three ZIP codes in Ford County have six or more total cases (the state doesn't track ZIP codes with five or fewer cases):
- Paxton/60957: 11 cases
- Gibson City/60936: 9 cases
- Cabery/60919: 7 cases
PIATT COUNTY: No new cases
Piatt County's case total held at 30 Thursday with no new cases reported.
Nine of those cases are active, 21 recovered. No Piatt County residents have died of COVID-19.
According to IDPH, two ZIP codes in Piatt County have six or more total cases (the state doesn't track ZIP codes with five or fewer cases):
- Monticello/61856: 17
- White Heath/61884: 6