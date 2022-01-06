CHAMPAIGN — Champaign County broke another ominous pandemic record Thursday with 55 of its residents hospitalized with COVID-19 in a single day.
The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District also announced two more COVID deaths, Champaign County men in their 40s and 60s, making it seven deaths in the past three days.
Hospitalizations Thursday rose by eight over the previous day, according to the public health district.
There were 622 new COVID-19 cases in Champaign County on Thursday and 6,166 currently active cases, 429 more active cases than on Wednesday, according to the health district.
The updated data was drawn from 7,019 new tests reported in the past day.