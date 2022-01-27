CHAMPAIGN — Two men in their 70s and 80s became the latest Champaign County residents to lose their lives to COVID-19, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
The latest deaths reported Thursday were the county's 258 and 259th of the pandemic, with 31 deaths occurring in the first 27 days of January.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Champaign County continued to decline, and stood at 1,253 Thursday.
That’s 441 fewer active cases than on Wednesday.
With 5,709 new tests reported in the past day, there were 227 new positive cases.
Among the seven ZIP codes in the county that have continued to have the most active cases, two dropped below 100 — Mahomet/ 61853 toh 89, and Urbana/61802 to 96. Rantoul/61866 was headed in that direction with 110.
ZIP codes still in the three-digit range for active cases:
- Champaign/61820: 298
- Urbana/61801: 159.
- Champaign/61821: 142.
- Champaign/61822: 141.