CHAMPAIGN — While testing facilities in Champaign County were closed Wednesday and Thursday due to weather conditions, COVID-19 deaths and new positive cases continued to rise.
The death toll increased by two on Thursday when a Champaign County woman and man, both in their 60s, lost their lives to the disease, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
They were the 35th and 36th Champaign County residents to die of COVID-19 this year and the 263rd and 264th since the pandemic began.
The health district also reported 591 new positive tests Thursday.
The number of currently active cases in the county rose by 97, to 1,151.
The number of hospitalized county residents declined by four overnight, to 41.
Carle Health said Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana was caring for 107 COVID-19 patients, 11 of them in intensive care.
Three of the seven ZIP codes in Champaign County that have had more than 100 active cases have dropped below that threshold.
They include Mahomet/61853 with 58, Rantoul/61866 with 71 and Urbana/61802 with 70.
The four ZIP codes that still had more than 100 active cases: Champaign/61820, 344; Urbana/61801, 169; Champaign/61821, 110 and Champaign/61822, 101.
Champaign County has had 58,905 COVID-19 cases to date.