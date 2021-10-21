CHAMPAIGN -- Two more Champaign County residents have lost their lives to COVID-19.
A man and woman, both in their 90s, were the 204th and 205th county residents to die of COVID, according to Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde.
With 4,619 new COVID-19 tests reported in Champaign County in the past day, there were 50 new cases Thursday, according to the public health district.
Active cases were up in the county by 20, to 382.
The number of people being quarantined because they were close contacts of people with COVID was 314 -- 28 more than the previous day.
The number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID remained eight.