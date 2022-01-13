CHAMPAIGN — For the second day in a row, two Champaign County women in their 80s lost their lives to COVID-19, according to Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde.
The latest deaths, reported Thursday, raised the countywide COVID death toll for the first 13 days of the new year to 12, and to 240 since the pandemic began.
The number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 also rose again Thursday, from 49 to 58, according to the public health district.
There were 612 new COVID cases added in the past day. And the number of currently active cases dropped by four, to 7,109.
More to know:
— Total cases in Champaign County to date: 46,769.
— New tests reported in the past day: 6,420.