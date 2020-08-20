CHAMPAIGN -- COVID-19 has claimed the 20th life in Champaign County.
The latest fatality was a man in his 50s who had been hospitalized and died yesterday, according to Julie Pryde, administrator of the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
The number of positive COVID-19 cases grew by 36 in the past day, boosting the total to 1,824.
Of those, 131 are considered to be active cases -- 19 more active cases than there were on Wednesday -- and the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county dropped from nine to four.
Central Champaign's 61820 zip code area has 52 of the active cases.
The number of tests done in the county grew by 5,990 in a single day, with 133,990 tests done in all to date.