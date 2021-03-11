CHAMPAIGN -- Champaign County picked up 21 more positive COVID-19 tests in the past day, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
Both down by one were the number of active cases as of Thursday, now 224, and the number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID, now eight.
Headed up were the number of close contacts of people with COVID being quarantined, which rose by 43, to 379.
More to know:
-- Champaign County has had 18,496 cases to date.
-- The number of new tests in the county rose by 12,070 in the past day.