CHAMPAIGN — For a second day in a row, the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District reported more than 200 new COVID-19 cases in Champaign County.
There were 248 new positive tests reported Thursday, while the number of cases that are currently active rose to 1,944 — 115 more than on Wednesday.
In the past four days combined, 824 additional Champaign County residents have tested positive for COVID.
The number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID fell in the past day from 33 to 14.
More from the public health district’s COVID dashboard Thursday:
— New tests reported: 9,449.
— Number of close contacts under quarantine: 1,190, up 115 in the past day.
— Total cases in Champaign County to date: 32,786.
Here are the 10 zip code areas in the county with the highest numbers of active cases:
Champaign 61820: 297.
Champaign 61821: 240.
Champaign 61822: 202.
Urbana 61802: 186.
Mahomet 61853: 164.
Urbana 61801: 155.
Rantoul 61866: 141.
St. Joseph 61873: 98.
Tolono 61880: 80.
Savoy 61874: 72.