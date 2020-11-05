After an 82-case Monday, 80 new cases were reported Wednesday on the UI campus.
It's the first time since the Friday of Labor Day weekend that the campus has had two out of three days with totals that high.
The 80 cases came from 11,537 new tests, a daily rate of 0.7 percent, according to data updated Thursday.
The campus’ seven-day positivity rate remains low — 0.5 percent, up from 0.4 a day earlier.
Since Aug. 24, when classes began, there have been 2,985 unique cases of COVID-19 on the UI campus.
Since Aug. 16, when move-in week kicked off, there have been 3,267 cases.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases since students began reporting to campus in mid-August, according to the UI’s COVID-19 dashboard:
- Wednesday, Nov. 4: 11,537 new tests, 80 new cases
- Tuesday, Nov. 3: 5,941 new tests, 40 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 2: 11,956 new tests, 82 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 1: 4,823 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 31: 3,522 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 30: 10,787 new tests, 39 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 29: 8,980 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 28: 9,579 new tests, 34 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 27: 10,294 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 26: 11,112 new tests, 74 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 25: 4,935 new tests, 23 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 24: 3,870 new tests, 15 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 23: 9,284 new tests, 22 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 22: 8,581 new tests, 23 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 21: 9,639 new tests, 20 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 20: 9,964 new cases, 18 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 19: 10,611 new tests, 18 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 18: 4,320 new tests, 6 new tests
- Saturday, Oct. 17: 3,666 new tests, 2 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 16: 9,700 new tests, 9 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 15: 7,777 new tests, 9 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 14: 9,322 new tests, 11 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 13: 10,057 new tests, 14 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 12: 9,573 new tests, 23 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 11: 4,358 new tests, 8 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 10: 3,574 new tests, 11 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 9: 9,867 new tests, 10 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 8: 7,953 new tests, 14 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 7: 9,780 new tests, 21 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 6: 10,369 new tests, 25 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 5: 11,142 new tests, 48 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 4: 4,374 new tests, 7 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 3: 3,851 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 2: 10,765 new tests, 18 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 1: 7,577 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 30: 10,354 new tests, 32 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 29: 10,637 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 28: 10,736 new tests, 36 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 27: 4,408 new tests, 28 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 26: 3,892 new tests, 17 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 25: 11,090 new tests, 41 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 24: 9,086 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 23: 9,671 new tests, 28 new cases
- Tuesday. Sept. 22: 11,030 new tests, 62 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 21: 10,474 new tests, 42 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 20: 4,383 new tests, 11 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 19: 4,133 new tests, 13 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 18: 10,564 new tests, 27 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 17: 7,802 new tests, 18 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 16: 9,965 new tests, 24 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 15: 11,232 new tests, 45 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 14: 10,214 new tests, 40 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 13: 4,568 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 12: 4,009 new tests, 10 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 11: 11,253 new tests. 35 news cases
- Thursday, Sept. 10: 6,626 new tests, 34 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 9: 11,993 new tests, 47 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 8: 11,621 new tests, 81 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 7: 6,299 new tests, 69 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 6: 2,987 new tests, 37 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 5: 2,609 new tests, 37 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 4: 14,204 new tests, 104 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 3: 14,841 new tests, 88 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 2: 7,089 new tests, 120 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 1: 14,367 new tests, 199 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 31: 17,227 new tests, 230 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 30: 3,640 new tests, 104 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 29: 2,895 new tests, 50 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 28: 15,030 new tests, 65 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 27: 15,123 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 26: 6,812 new tests, 54 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 25: 15,850 new tests, 89 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 24: 17,656 new tests, 79 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 23: 4,474 new tests, 53 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 22: 3,326 new tests, 43 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 21: 10,877 new tests, 54 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 20: 10,742 new tests, 52 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 19: 6,300 new tests, 29 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 18: 6,162 new tests, 20 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 17: 9,064 new tests, 24 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 16: 2,453 new tests, 7 new cases
STATE: 9,935 new cases, 97 deaths, 9.1 percent positivity rate
The state of Illinois broke its four-day-old record for most new cases in a 24-hour period — by 2,036 — and surpassed 10,000 fatalities for the pandemic.
Of 86,015 tests statewide, 9,935 came back positive, a rate of 11.5 percent, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported on Thursday.
The state's seven-day positivity rate rose from 8.5 to 9.1 percent overnight.
“If the numbers keep going in the wrong direction, we will need to impose further mitigations," Gov. J.B. Pritzker said during his Thursday afternoon COVID briefing in Chicago. "I think we all remember what Phase 3 looked like, or Phase 2 looked like. Those are all things under consideration.”
A full-fledged statewide stay-at-home, like Illinois had in the spring, is “not (a measure) we’re considering now," Pritzker later added.
IDPH on Thursday also announced 97 fatalities, pushing the state's pandemic total to 10,030.
Of the four Vermilion County deaths announced by the state, three were previously reported locally, county health Administrator Doug Toole told The News-Gazette's Deb Pressey. The new death — a man in his 80s — is Vermilion's 15th of the pandemic.
- Adams County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- Carroll County: 1 female 80s
- Clinton County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Coles County: 1 female 70s, 2 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Cook County: 1 male 20s, 2 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 5 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 4 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 7 females 90s, 1 male 90s
- DeWitt County: 1 female 90s
- Douglas County: 1 male 70s
- DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 80s
- Fayette County: 1 female 70s
- Franklin County: 1 female 80s
- Jackson County: 1 male 80s
- Jo Daviess County: 1 male 90s
- Kane County: 1 female 70s
- Kankakee County: 1 male 80s
- Knox County: 1 female 90s, 1 female 100+
- Lake County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s
- LaSalle County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- Macon County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s
- Madison County: 1 female 40s
- McDonough County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s
- McLean County: 1 female 30s
- Monroe County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- Morgan County: 1 female 60s
- Peoria County: 1 female 70s, 2 females 80s
- Pike County: 1 female 100+
- Randolph County: 1 female 90s
- Rock Island County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- Saline County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s
- Stephenson County: 1 female 90s
- Tazewell County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
- Vermilion County: 1 male 70s, 3 males 80s
- Wayne County: 1 female 80s
- Whiteside County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s
- Will County: 1 female 50s, 2 males 80s
- Williamson County: 1 female 50s
VERMILION COUNTY: 25 hospitalized, 44 new cases
The number of residents hospitalized with COVID-19 now stands at 25, up three from Wednesday.
It was among several causes for concern in the county reported Thursday:
— Ahead of Friday's announcement by the state, county health Administrator Doug Toole said, Vermilion will return to the list of counties on the IDPH's warning level list after a one-week break.
— The two metrics IDPH uses that Vermilion is on the wrong side of: case-rate-per-100,000 people (Vermilion's is 333, the threshold is 50) and positivity rate (12.0 percent/8.0 percent).
— Active cases now number 202 after 44 were added Thursday.
How the new cases break down by age:
- One resident in their 90s
- Five in their 70s
- Four in their 60s
- Six in their 50s
- Five in their 40s
- Seven in their 30s
- Seven in their 20s
- Three teens
- Four grade school-aged children
- One pre-schooler
- One toddler
FORD COUNTY: Eight cases linked to new long-term care outbreak in Paxton
The number of cases in Ford County grew by 53 Thursday, to 325, 228 of which are classified as confirmed and 97 as probable.
The new cases cover a period from Oct. 26 through Nov. 5. Because of an "issue we are experiencing with a state reporting system," Ford County health officials have been unable to provide daily case updates.
Eight of the 53 cases are linked to a new outbreak, at Accolade Healthcare Paxton Senior Living, the Ford County Public Health Department reported.
REGION 6: Seven-day positivity rate holds at 10.0 percent
For the first time since additional mitigation measures were announced Friday, Region 6's seven-down positivity rate wasn't trending in the wrong direction.
It didn't rise or fall on Thursday, holding at 10.0 percent for a second day.
For restrictions to be lifted, the region that includes Champaign, Douglas, Ford, Piatt, Vermilion and 16 other counties must have three consecutive days of a rate under 6.5 percent.
The metrics the state uses cover a period that ends three days earlier (figures announced Thursday are through Nov. 2) and exclude data from the UI campus’ massive saliva testing (if UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 3.5 percent, up overnight from 3.4).
Below is a look at the rolling seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day.
- Effingham: 17.9 percent (+2.1)
- Macon: 14.2 percent (-0.8)
- Clay: 14.1 percent (-0.6%)
- Cumberland: 13.9 percent (-0.6)
- Douglas: 13.9 percent (-0.3)
- Iroquois: 13.0 percent (+1.2)
- Vermilion: 11.9 percent (-0.4)
- Coles: 11.7 percent (-0.7)
- Moultrie: 10.2 percent (+1.1)
- Shelby: 10.0 percent (+0.5)
- Jasper: 8.5 percent (-0.4)
- Crawford: 8.3 percent (+0.3)
- DeWitt: 8.3 percent (+0.2)
- Clark: 8.0 percent (+0.1)
- Lawrence: 7.8 percent (+0.2)
- Champaign: 6.9 percent* (+0.1)
- Piatt: 6.4 percent (-0.1)
- Fayette: 6.1 percent (unchanged)
- Ford: 5.9 percent (unchanged)
- Richland: 4.8 percent (-0.8)
- Edgar: 3.4 percent (+0.3)
*-If the UI’s saliva testing results were included in the state’s count, Champaign County’s seven-day rate would be 1.4 percent, same as the two previous days.
URBANA: Two test positive at Eastern Illinois Foodbank
Two staff members at the Eastern Illinois Foodbank tested positive for COVID-19, the non-profit informed volunteers in an email Thursday.
"We are actively monitoring the situation and the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District will conduct contact tracing with regard to these 2 positive tests. So far, staff members are feeling fine,” the foodbank announced.
“The affected areas have been cleaned and the Foodbank will continue to follow CDC guidelines. These include proactive safety measures such as using gloves for packing and sorting, maintaining social distance, sanitizing high-touch common surfaces, wearing face masks and requiring staff and volunteers to wash and sanitize hands, as well as sanitizing equipment between usage.”
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 6,221 recovered, 599 active
The number of confirmed cases in Champaign County rose by 60 Thursday, to 6,849.
Also increasing: county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 (by one, to seven); recovered cases (by 70, to 6,221); and close contacts in quarantine (by 128, to 1,693).
Decreasing: active cases — by 10, to 599.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61820/Champaign: 165 active (down nine from Wednesday), 2,852 total (up 12)
- 61821/Champaign: 76 active (up seven from Wednesday), 709 total (up two)
- 61822/Champaign: 65 active (up one from Wednesday), 544 total (up nine)
- 61801/Urbana: 54 active (up two from Wednesday), 628 total (up eight)
- 61866/Rantoul: 53 active (down four from Wednesday), 568 total (up five)
- 61802/Urbana: 41 active (up four from Wednesday), 472 total (up eight)
- 61853/Mahomet: 25 active (up one from Wednesday), 279 total (up five)
- 61874/Savoy: 23 active (up three from Wednesday), 174 total (up three)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 17 active (up one from Wednesday), 155 total (up two)
- 61843/Fisher: 14 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 67 total (unchanged)
- 61880/Tolono: 12 active (down two from Wednesday), 103 total (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 7 active (up one from Wednesday), 41 total (up one)
- 61816/Broadlands: 7 active (up one from Wednesday), 15 total (up one)
- 61847/Gifford: 6 active (down one from Wednesday), 24 total (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 6 active (up one from Wednesday), 13 total (up one)
- 61877/Sidney: 5 active (down one from Wednesday), 39 total (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 5 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 22 total (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 4 active (down three from Wednesday), 30 total (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 4 active (up one from Wednesday), 22 total (up one)
- 61875/Seymour: 4 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 14 total (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 2 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 19 total (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 1 active (down one from Wednesday), 11 total (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 1 active (up one from Wednesday), 9 total (up one)
- 61840/Dewey: 1 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 8 total (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 10 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 9 total (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (down one from Wednesday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 1 total (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to CUPHD:
- 845,735 tests
- 6,849 confirmed cases
- 29 fatalities
- 10,728 close contacts quarantined
- 1,112 close contacts that became positive
DOUGLAS COUNTY: 43 new cases, 949 total
Douglas County is closing in on 1,000 confirmed cases after adding 43 to its total count late Wednesday.
The county, in its second week on the state's warning level list, has reported 372 cases over the past two weeks.
Also, the Douglas County Public Health Department says, it's monitoring 577 active cases and their close contacts daily.
How the new cases break down by age:
- Boys aged 2, 4, 5 and 7
- Girls aged 7, 12, 13, 14 and 17
- Six women and one man in their 20s
- Four women and two men in their 30s
- Three women and two men in their 40s
- Five men and one woman in their 50s
- Four women and four men in their 60s
- Two men and one woman in their 70s
- Two men in their 80s