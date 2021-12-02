CHAMPAIGN — Post-holiday COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continued to rise in Champaign County Thursday.
Of 5,471 new tests reported, 268 were positive for COVID, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
The number of cases currently active in the county grew by 198, to 1,314.
The number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID has more than tripled since Monday, rising Thursday by another five, to 26.
Champaign County has had 30,429 total cases since the start of the pandemic.
Carle Health reported 92 patients with COVID were hospitalized throughout its system, with 17 in intensive care.
Most of those cases continued to be at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, which was caring for 64 COVID patients, 14 of them in intensive care.