CHAMPAIGN — Another 277 Champaign County residents have tested positive for coronavirus infection in the past day, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Thursday.
The latest cases raised the total number of new positive tests reported Monday through Thursday to 1,117.
The number of currently active cases in the county also rose, to 2,497, an increase of 187 over the previous day.
That's more than double the number of active cases there were at the start of the month.
All but one of the seven zip code areas with the most cases in Champaign County, Mahomet, saw another uptick from Wednesday to Thursday.
— Champaign 61820: 505, up 49.
— Champaign 61821: 309, up 22.
— Urbana 61801: 275, up 35.
— Champaign 61822: 254, up 27.
— Urbana 61802: 232, up 19.
— Mahomet 61853: 220, down 2.
— Rantoul 61866: 149, up 1.
In addition to currently active cases in isolation, the public health district was also monitoring 1,020 close contacts in quarantine.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 34,515 COVID-19 cases in Champaign County.