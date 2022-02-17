CHAMPAIGN — Active COVID-19 cases continued to decline in Champaign County.
There were 298 active cases Thursday, down 56 from Wednesday, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
The number of total cases to date also declined — by 192, to 60,932 — after some adjustments were made to the data to remove some out-of-county resident cases and duplicates, according to public health district Deputy Administrator Awais Vaid.
The number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID declined by one, to 11.
Carle Health reported as of Thursday there were 46 COVID patients in Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, including three in intensive care.