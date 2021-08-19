Listen to this article

CHAMPAIGN -- Three more Champaign County residents have died of COVID-19, according to Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde.

The latest deaths were of two women in their 80s and 60s and a man in his 60s, she said.

The county's death toll from COVID-19 now stands at 168.

In other updates, COVID-19 cases in Champaign County were up by another 40 Thursday.

The county has 823 active cases, down 28 from Wednesday, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.

More to know:

-- Total cases in Champaign County to date: 23,102.

-- Close contacts currently under quarantine: 557, up 28.

-- Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID: 24.

-- Total tests reported in the past day: Data not updated from Wednesday.

