CHAMPAIGN -- Three more Champaign County residents have died of COVID-19, according to Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde.
The latest deaths were of two women in their 80s and 60s and a man in his 60s, she said.
The county's death toll from COVID-19 now stands at 168.
In other updates, COVID-19 cases in Champaign County were up by another 40 Thursday.
The county has 823 active cases, down 28 from Wednesday, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
More to know:
-- Total cases in Champaign County to date: 23,102.
-- Close contacts currently under quarantine: 557, up 28.
-- Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID: 24.
-- Total tests reported in the past day: Data not updated from Wednesday.