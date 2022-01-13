CHAMPAIGN — Three Champaign County women, one in her 20s and two in their 80s, have lost their lives to COVID-19, according to Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde.
The latest deaths, reported Thursday, raised the countywide COVID-19 death toll for the first 13 days of the new year to 13, and to 241 since the pandemic began in early 2020.
The number of hospitalized Champaign County residents also rose again Thursday, from 49 to 58, according to the health district.
There were 612 new cases added in the past day. And the number of currently active cases dropped by four, to 7,109.
More to know:
- Total cases in Champaign County to date: 46,769.
- New tests reported in the past day: 6,420.