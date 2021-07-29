CHAMPAIGN -- The number of currently active cases of COVID-19 in Champaign County has grown to 341, an increase of 46 in the past day.
That's more than triple the number of active cases the county had just 12 days ago.
The county added 69 new positive tests Wednesday, bringing the total cases to date to 21,687, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
More to know:
-- 1,496 new tests were reported in the past day.
-- Close contacts under quarantine were up by three, to 229.
-- The number of Champaign County residents in the hospital with COVID held at 10.
In other updates, the Douglas County Health Department said it’s identified a COVID outbreak linked to a camp last week in Tennessee in which four Douglas County residents who attended and six of their family members or close contacts have tested positive.
More than 90 close contacts have been identified and contact tracing is underway.
Douglas County has had 45 new cases so far this month, compared to 11 new cases in June, according to the health department.