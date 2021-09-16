CHAMPAIGN -- COVID-19 cases in Champaign County rose by 37 Thursday.
Active cases continued to decline, to 817, which is 26 fewer than there were on Wednesday, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
More to know about COVID in Champaign County:
-- The number of close contacts under quarantine rose by 108, to 698.
-- The number of Champaign County residents in the hospital with COVID rose by one, to 17.
-- New tests reported in the past day: 5,268.
-- Total cases to date: 25,601.