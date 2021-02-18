CHAMPAIGN -- COVID-19 cases in Champaign County were up by another 50 Thursday, but active cases declined.
Of the 17,672 cases to date, 648 were active, down 10 from the day before, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
More to know:
-- The number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID rose by one to 16.
-- New tests in the county were up by 9,638 in the past day, to 1,646,328.
-- The public health district had 796 close contacts of people with COVID in quarantine, 81 fewer than the day before.