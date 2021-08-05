CHAMPAIGN -- The number of active COVID-19 cases in Champaign County rose to 511 Thursday -- 63 more active cases than there were the previous day.
In all, the county added 86 new cases Thursday, with 1,867 tests reported in the past day, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
The number of close contacts under quarantine rose by 91, to 426.
The numbers have climbed quickly. Two weeks ago, there were 163 active cases and 141 close contacts in quarantine in Champaign County.
More to know:
-- Total cases in Champaign County to date: 21,968.
-- The number of Champaign County residents in the hospital with COVID Thursday held at 19.