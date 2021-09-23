CHAMPAIGN -- COVID-19 cases in Champaign County rose by 63 Thursday.
Active cases were down by seven, to 659, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
Rantoul’s 61866 zip code area had the highest number of active cases in the county, with 110.
In other updates for Champaign County:
-- The number of Champaign County residents in the hospital with COVID was down by two, to 18.
-- The number of close contacts under quarantine rose again, by 37, to 736.
-- The number of tests reported in the past day: 5,811.
-- Total cases to date: 26,066.