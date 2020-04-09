Thursday's coronavirus updates | 66 new deaths in Illinois, one more in Champaign County
An additional 66 people with COVID-19 have died in Illinois, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health, and 1,344 more cases have been confirmed.
In total, 528 people have died, and 16,422 have been infected.
In Champaign County, four new cases were confirmed, bringing the total to 74, and a second person with COVID-19 has died.
The new deaths include
— Cook County: 2 women in their 40s, 1 man in his 40s, 1 man in his 50s, 1 woman in her 60s, 6 men in their 60s, 6 women in their 70s, 6 men in their 70s, 6 women in their 80s, 5 men in their 80s, 3 women in their 90s, 3 men in their 90s and 1 woman older than 100.
— DuPage County: 2 men in their 70s, 2 men in their 80s, 1 woman in her 90s and 1 man in his 90s
— Effingham County: 1 man in his 60s
— Kane County: 1 woman in her 90s
— Kankakee County: 1 man in his 80s
— Lake County: 1 man in his 50s, 1 woman in his 80s and 2 men in their 90s
— Rock Island County: 1 man in his 60s and 1 woman in her 70s
— St. Clair County: 1 man in his 70s
— Will County: 1 woman in her 30s, 1 woman in her 60s, 2 men in their 60s, 1 man in his 70s, 1 woman in her 80s, 2 men in their 80s and 1 woman in her 90s
Hancock, Pulaski, and Schuyler counties are now reporting a case.
The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.
The federal courthouses in the Central District of Illinois are the latest to do closet cleaning and find masks that can be redirected to front line healthcare workers.
“We have them for security purposes and handling mail, stuff like that,” said Shig Yasunaga, Clerk of the Court for the Central District of the masks that have been in storage at the four courthouses.
Collectively, the Central District had about 500 to donate, including 175 of the N95 respirator masks.
Masks that were at the Urbana courthouse are going to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, intended for workers at Carle Hospital.
As for the other divisions, Peoria is giving theirs to Advanced Medical Transport of Central Illinois; Rock Island to UnityPoint critical care and Pediatric Group Associates critical care; and Springfield to Hospital Sisters Mission Outreach for distribution to Memorial Health Systems, SIU Medicine, Springfield Clinic, and HSHS Illinois.
“We hope our donation is one small way we can help the greater cause of defeating this deadly virus.” said a grateful Chief Judge Sara Darrow.
Only the Peoria coourthouse is currently open to the public and that’s for very limited work. Most employees are working from home, Yasunaga said.
LIQUOR DEADLINE IN DANVILLE TONIGHT
Danville is allowing local businesses to sell alcohol at the curb but has banned burning yard waste until the governor lifts the stay-at-home order.
Mayor Rickey Williams said liquor license holders who want to sell their current stock must submit a list of current inventory to mayor@cityofdanville.org by 6 p.m. today (April 9.)
Once that is done, on Friday and Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m. for the next two weekends, they may sell remaining stock of prepackaged liquor via curbside pickup but not items such as mixed drinks. Customers should call ahead, remain in their cars and items should be placed in their trunks.
Burning is being prohibited to prevent any possible allergic or asthmatic reactions and to ease the burden on first responders and medical providers. Anyone violating the order could be ticketed or fined.
The Douglas County Courthouse in Tuscola has extended its closure to the general public through the end of April.
Employees and those who have made appointments with office holders or have an already scheduled court hearing may enter.
MORNING BRIEFING
— During the two deadliest days of the pandemic, Illinois lost 155 residents — 73 on Tuesday and another 82 a day later.
Wednesday also saw the state set a single-day high for newly reported positive tests (1,529), bringing its totals to 15,078 cases and 462 fatalities.
— Three more residents were added to Champaign County’s case count, giving it 70, including 27 who have recovered and one death.
A map on the C-U Public Health District’s website shows that 18 of the 70 live in the Champaign ZIP code of 61822. It’s followed by:
➜ 61821/Champaign: 10
➜ 61801/Urbana: 10
➜ 61802/Urbana: 9
➜ 61853/Mahomet: 6
➜ 61874/Savoy: 5
➜ 61820/Champaign: 4
➜ 61863/Pesotum: 3
➜ 61866/Rantoul: 2
➜ 60949/Ludlow: 1
➜ 61873/St. Joseph: 1
➜ 61880/Tolono: 1
— Thirteen weeks before Independence Day, Bement joined Champaign County in canceling its fireworks show.
Champaign County’s Freedom Celebration — the parade, 5K and fireworks — was called off after the University of Illinois canceled its summer events until further notice. The celebration is centered around campus.
— By the numbers:
Illinois — 15,078 cases / 462 deaths
Champaign Co. — 70 (+3) / 1
Douglas — 11 (+1) / 0
Ford — 3 (—) / 1
Piatt — 4 (—) / 0
Vermilion — 5 (—) / 0
News-Gazette