CHAMPAIGN -- COVID-19 cases in Champaign County rose by 68 Thursday, raising the total to date to 17,254.
The number of currently active cases in the county was up by 26, to 796, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
The number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID declined by one, to 24, in the past day.
More to know from the public health district:
-- Close contacts currently in quarantine were up by 35, to 961.
-- 13,579 new tests were reported in the past day.