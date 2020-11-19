Seven of the 70 COVID-positive patients at Carle’s hospital in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Thursday by Carle Health.
Both numbers increased by one from Wednesday.
In all, 98 patients with COVID are hospitalized in Carle facilities (up two overnight), with 22 at its BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington (four in ICU) and six at Richland Memorial Hospital in Onley (two in ICU).
Since March, 497 COVID-positive patients have been discharged from Carle facilities (up 14 from Wednesday) and 80 hospitalized patients have died (unchanged).
Also Thursday, the C-U Public Health District reported that 16 Champaign County residents were hospitalized with COVID-19, unchanged from Wednesday.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Three fatalities, 140 new cases
Three more COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Champaign County.
That included a man in his 60s, a man in his 80s and a woman in her 80s, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
The county's COVID death toll now stands at 44.
COVID-19 cases in Champaign County rose by 140 Thursday.
Of the 9,479 cases to date, 1,264 were currently active, 325 fewer active cases than there were on Wednesday, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
More to know about COVID in Champaign County::
— Active close contacts in quarantine: Up 54, to 1,394.
— COVID recoveries: Up 465, to 8,164.
— Tests reported in the past day: 15,719.