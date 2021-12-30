CHAMPAIGN — Another 794 Champaign County residents tested positive for COVID-19 in the past day, and the number of currently active cases countywide was nearing 4,000, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Thursday.
Active cases were up by 612 in a single day, to 3,968.
There were 31 Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID, one fewer than on Wednesday.
There were 3,841 new COVID tests reported in the past day, and Champaign County’s total number of COVID cases with the new ones added rose to 37,406.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 128,246 new cases and 386 additional deaths statewide since Dec. 23.
As of Wednesday, 5,689 Illinois residents were hospitalized with COVID, with 1,010 in intensive care and 565 on ventilators, according to IDPH.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for cases as a percent of total tests from Dec. 23-29 was 10.2 percent.