CHAMPAIGN — The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in Champaign County continued to rise by more than 100 a day, totaling 804 on Thursday.
That included 104 more active cases added since Wednesday, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
Active cases included 202 new cases reported in the county in the past day.
University of Illinois testing on campus found 653 new cases in the past seven days, as of Wednesday.
The number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID remained on the low side, at seven.