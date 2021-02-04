CHAMPAIGN -- COVID-19 cases in Champaign County continued to climb Thursday, with 89 new cases in the past day, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District,
The number of currently active cases remained in the 600 range, where it’s been most of the week, with 661 active cases in the county Thursday -- up 25 from the previous day.
Close contacts of cases in quarantine rose by 37, to 949.
Other numbers to know:
-- Champaign County’s total COVID cases to date: 16,693.
-- Champaign County residents in the hospital with COVID: Still 29.