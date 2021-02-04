Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Windy with morning rain...then a mix of rain and snow in the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 18F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.