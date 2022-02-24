CHAMPAIGN — Active COVID-19 cases in Champaign County are continuing to decline.
There were 267 as of Thursday, 21 fewer than the day before, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
That included 33 new cases added Thursday out of 3,426 new tests, raising the total number of cases to date to 61,421.
The number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 also declined, by one, to 10.
As of Wednesday, Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana was caring for 27 COVID-19 patients, two of whom were in intensive care.