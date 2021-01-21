THURSDAY'S VACCINATION UPDATES: In Champaign County, 1,345 more receive first dose, 140 get second
Champaign County's seven-day positivity rate was down slightly Thursday, falling from 5.5 to 5.4 percent, its lowest point since Oct. 27.
The rate, which stood at 7.3 percent on New Year's Day, hasn't risen in nine days.
The decline has happened concurrently with Region 6's rate dropping — it fell Thursday from 6.4 to 6.0 percent, the lowest it's been since Oct. 9.
Below is a look at the rolling seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day:
- Cumberland: 11.4 percent (-1.0)
- Clark: 10.2 percent (-0.1)
- Effingham: 9.2 percent (-0.6)
- Jasper: 9.2 percent (-2.4)
- Vermilion: 8.5 percent (-0.2)
- DeWitt: 7.1 percent (-1.8)
- Macon: 6.7 percent (-0.1)
- Shelby: 6.7 percent (-1.1)
- Ford: 5.9 percent (-0.4)
- Richland: 5.9 percent (-0.4)
- Iroquois: 5.8 percent (-0.1)
- Piatt: 5.8 percent (+0.3)
- Champaign: 5.4 percent (-0.1)
- Clay: 5.4 percent (+0.1)
- Fayette: 5.0 percent (-0.9)
- Moultrie: 5.0 percent (-0.3)
- Douglas: 4.8 percent (+0.1)
- Coles: 4.4 percent (—)
- Crawford: 3.1 percent (-0.3)
- Edgar: 3.1 percent (+0.1)
- Lawrence: 1.9 percent (-2.0)
NOTE: If the UI’s saliva testing results were included in the state’s count, Champaign County’s seven-day rate would be 2.0 percent, down from 2.1 percent from the day prior.
REGION 6: 21 counties advance to Phase 4
Reports Deb Pressey:
Region 6 has moved out of the state’s Tier 1 COVID-19 mitigation restrictions to the less restrictive Phase 4.
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced the change Thursday morning for the 21-county region that includes Champaign, Douglas, Ford, Piatt and Vermilion counties.
The change was based on improving COVID-19 metrics for the region, including a test-positivity rate of 6.5 percent for three consecutive days, plus staffed intensive care unit bed capacity of 20 percent or more for three consecutive days and no sustained increase in COVID-19 patients in the hospital for seven out of 10 days.
Phase 4 allows for gathering sizes of up to 50 people.
IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said 10 of the state’s 11 regions have moved out of Tier 3 mitigations.
“However, this does not mean we can let our guard down,” she said. “We must continue to practice actions to protect ourselves from the virus — wear our masks, avoid large gatherings and get the vaccine when it is our turn."
IDPH will continue closely monitoring test positivity, ICU bed availability and the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19. Regions trending in the wrong direction can again be placed under more restrictions.
LIBRARY: 'Grab and go' reopening set for Feb. 1
Both Champaign's main library and Douglass branch will reopen for "grab and go" service and computer use beginning Feb. 1.
While curbside pickup will remain available, both buildings will open for limited service. What it means:
ALLOWED
- Browse and check out materials, plus pick up items on hold.
- Use a computer for one hour per day. Times can be reserved by calling the main library at 217-403-2070 or the Douglass branch at 217-403-2090.
- Visitors ages 15 and under when accompanied by a parent or other adult 18 or over.
NOT ALLOWED
- Seating, except at the computers.
- Meeting and study rooms are not currently available.
- The Library Café and FriendShop Bookstore are temporarily closed.
- No food or drinks and "no mask, no entry."
HOURS
- Main library: Monday–Saturday, 9–6 p.m. and Sunday, noon-6 p.m.
- Douglass: Monday–Friday, 10–6 p.m. and Saturday, 10–4 p.m.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 2 fatalities, 73 new cases
The number of lives lost to COVID-19 in Champaign County rose by two Thursday, to 104.
Of 9,428 new tests, 73 came back positive Thursday in the county, bringing its pandemic total to 15,631.
Active cases were up by 14 (to 696) while the number of county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 stood at 27, three fewer than a day earlier.
The health district is monitoring 901 active quarantined close contacts of positive cases, up by 18 overnight.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61821/Champaign: 110 active (down six)
- 61820/Champaign: 106 active (up 10)
- 61822/Champaign: 81 active (down two)
- 61802/Urbana: 81 active (up 10)
- 61853/Mahomet: 66 active (up two)
- 61866/Rantoul: 59 active (up three)
- 61801/Urbana: 57 active (up two)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 30 active (down three)
- 61880/Tolono: 30 active (up one)
- 61874/Savoy: 13 active (down two)
- 61843/Fisher: 12 active (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 7 active (up one)
- 61872/Sadorus: 6 active (up one)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 6 active (down one)
- 61847/Gifford: 5 active (up one)
- 61875/Seymour: 4 active (down one)
- 61852/Longview: 4 active (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 3 active (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 3 active (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 3 active (down one)
- 61877/Sidney: 3 active (down one)
- 61816/Broadlands: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 2 active (down two)
- 61845/Foosland: 1 active (up one)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 1,361,132 tests
- 15,631 confirmed cases
- 104 fatalities
- 27 county residents hospitalized
- 20,446 close contacts quarantined
- 2,385 close contacts that became positive
CARLE: 67 COVID-19 patients in Urbana, 13 in Bloomington
Twelve of the 67 COVID patients at Carle’s hospital in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Thursday by Carle Health.
In all, 82 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized Thursday in Carle facilities, with 13 of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington had 13 COVID patients (one in ICU), while Richland Memorial Hospital in Olney had two (neither in ICU).
Below is an overview of daily totals since Jan. 1 for Carle’s Urbana and Bloomington hospitals.
URBANA
- Friday, Jan. 1: 57 patients, 11 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 2: 59 patients, 8 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 3: 59 patients, 13 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 4: 66 patients, 10 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 5: 64 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 6: 68 patients, 12 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 7: 66 patients, 14 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 8: 66 patients, 9 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 9: 67 patients, 10 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 10: 67 patients, 9 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 11: 75 patients, 13 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 12: 69 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 13: 68 patients, 16 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 14 78 patients, 15 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 15 75 patients, 16 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 16 69 patients, 17 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 17: 63 patients, 13 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 18: 65 patients, 12 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 19: 66 patients, 11 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 20 66 patients, 13 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 21: 67 patients, 12 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Friday, Jan. 1: 19 patients, 1 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 2: 20 patients, 3 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 3: 23 patients, 3 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 4: 23 patients, 4 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 5: 23 patients, 2 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 6: 16 patients, 2 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 7: 17 patients, 2 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 8: 15 patients, 2 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 9: 14 patients, 2 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 10: 17 patients, 2 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 11: 24 patients, 3 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 12: 19 patients, 2 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 13: 18 patients, 2 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 14: 17 patients, 3 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 15: 17 patients, 1 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 16: 10 patients, 1 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 17 10 patients, 1 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 18: 18 patients, 1 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 19: 18 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 20: 17 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 21: 13 patients, 1 in ICU
Since March, 1,099 COVID patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 238 hospitalized patients have died.
DeWITT/PIATT COUNTIES: 9 new cases in Clinton, 6 in Monticello
Reports Steve Hoffman, editor of Community Media Group's Piatt County Journal-Republican:
DeWitt County recorded 16 new positive tests for COVID-19 and Piatt County 10 on Monday and Tuesday, according to the latest update from the health department.
DeWitt County has now totaled 1,201 cases and 20 deaths during the pandemic. Piatt County's totals are 1,239 cases and 11 deaths.
The DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department said appointments have filled up for vaccines the department was administering at its offices. Mass vaccination clinics are scheduled to begin the first week of February for Phase 1B, which will be advertised on social media and available through SignUpGenius.
“Our provider partnership will provide doses for everyone wanting vaccination in our communities but we will be unable to serve everyone at once. Be patient. This is a marathon, not a sprint,” said Bi-County Health Administrator David Remmert.
New cases by town:
DeWITT COUNTY: 16 NEW CASES
- Clinton, 9
- Kenney, 3
- Farmer City, 3
- Waynesville, 1
PIATT COUNTY: 10 NEW CASES
- Monticello, 6
- Bement, 2
- Mansfield, 1
- White Heath, 1
UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS: 27 new cases, 0.4% seven-day rate
Twenty-seven new cases emerged from 7,414 new tests Wednesday on campus, a rate of 0.4 percent, according to UI data updated Thursday.
The seven-day positivity rate held at 0.4 percent.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases on campus since Jan. 1:
- Wednesday, Jan. 20: 7,414 new tests, 27 new cases
- Tuesday, Jan. 19: 9,190 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Jan. 18: 8,511 new tests, 36 new cases
- Sunday, Jan. 17: 4,738 new tests, 18 new cases
- Saturday, Jan. 16: 2,743 new tests, 11 new cases
- Friday, Jan. 15: 5,833 new tests, 16 new cases
- Thursday, Jan. 14: 4,353 new tests, 6 new cases
- Wednesday, Jan. 13: 4,125 new tests, 18 new cases
- Tuesday, Jan. 12: 3,722 new tests, 17 new cases
- Monday, Jan. 11: 5,716 new tests, 13 new cases
- Sunday, Jan. 10: 2,410 new tests, 8 new cases
- Saturday, Jan. 9: 1,927 new tests, 4 new cases
- Friday, Jan. 8: 3,683 new tests, 15 new cases
- Thursday, Jan. 7: 3,894 new tests, 15 new cases
- Wednesday, Jan. 6: 3,293 new tests, 12 new cases
- Tuesday, Jan. 5: 3,146 new tests, 26 new cases
- Monday, Jan. 4: 5,364 new tests, 33 new cases
- Sunday, Jan. 3: 2,636 new tests, 18 new cases
- Saturday, Jan. 2: 3,424 new tests, 23 new cases
- Friday, Jan. 1 No testing for holiday
STATE: Only 1 of 11 regions left in Tier 3
Reports Jerry Nowicki, bureau chief of our Springfield-based news partner, Capitol News Illinois:
Only one of the state’s 11 COVID-19 mitigation regions remains at the highest level of restricted activity Thursday as the statewide case positivity rate continues to decline.
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Thursday that Region 7, which includes Will and Kankakee counties, was moved to Tier 1 mitigations, while Region 6 moved back to base Phase 4 guidelines.
That left only Region 4 in the Metro East region near the St. Louis border in the strictest Tier 3 mitigations.
Regions can move downward if test positivity rates meet certain levels, hospitalizations for COVID-19 decrease for at least seven of 10 days and at least 20 percent of hospital and intensive care beds remain unoccupied.
To move to Phase 4, a positivity rate must remain below 6.5 percent for three straight days, while a rate between 6.5 percent and 8 percent allows movement to Tier 1 mitigations and a rate from 8-12 percent allows movement to Tier 2 mitigations from Tier 3.
Indoor dining is not allowed until a region moves into Tier 1, at which point it is permitted at 25 percent capacity. Drinks can be served in Tier 1 as long as food is served. Museums and casinos can reopen in Tier 2, as can indoor fitness classes, according to state guidance.
According to IDPH, if all trends continue in Region 4, it would move to Tier 2 beginning Friday.
The announcement of the latest tier movements came as the state’s seven-day rolling average case positivity rate dropped to 5.4 percent, marking 13 days in a row it has decreased, hitting a low since Oct. 19.
Intensive care bed usage for the disease dropped by 8 percent from the day prior as of Wednesday night, with 662 beds in use by COVID-19 patients. There were 3,281 hospital beds in use by COVID-19 patients and 358 ventilators at the end of Wednesday, both decreases from the day prior.
The state also reported another 123 COVID-19-related deaths, which are considered a lagging indicator of disease spread. That brought the death toll to 18,520 since the pandemic first arrived in Illinois.
That’s out of more than 1 million confirmed or probable cases and 15 million test results reported.