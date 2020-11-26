Five more Champaign County residents have lost their lives to COVID-19, C-U Public Health Administrator Julie Pryde reported on Thanksgiving morning.
Thursday's deaths involve two women in their 80s, men in their 50s and 70s, and a woman in her 90s.
They bring the county's coronavirus death toll to 57, with more than half — 29 — coming in November.
How Champaign County's 57 deaths break down by age:
- 80.1 to 90: 18 deaths
- 90.1 to 100: 12 deaths
- 70.1 to 80: 11 deaths
- 60.1 to 70: 6 deaths
- 50.1 to 60: 4 deaths
- 40.1 to 50: 3 deaths
- 30.1 to 40: 2 deaths
- 100-plus: 1 death
November has been among the deadliest months statewide. Going into Thursday, 2,075 of 11,832 Illinois deaths attributed to COVID-19 have been reported this month.
In Vermilion County, 23 of 36 COVID-19 deaths have come in November.
Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases in Champaign County grew by 130 Thursday, to 10,481.
Active cases were up 10 overnight, to 1,174. Recovered cases rose by 115, to 9,250.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61820/Champaign: 234 active (down six), 3,603 total (up 19)
- 61821/Champaign: 145 active (up six), 1,202 total (up 23)
- 61822/Champaign: 130 active (unchanged), 948 total (up 12)
- 61801/Urbana: 105 active (down four), 951 total (up 11)
- 61866/Rantoul: 102 active (down one), 903 total (up nine)
- 61802/Urbana: 95 active (up five), 796 total (up 18)
- 61853/Mahomet: 87 active (up one), 512 total (up 11)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 55 active (up two), 281 total (up eight)
- 61880/Tolono: 34 active (down one), 222 total (unchanged)
- 61874/Savoy: 32 active (up two), 298 total (up two)
- 61847/Gifford: 20 active (unchanged), 81 total (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 17 active (up one), 77 total (up three)
- 61849/Homer: 17 active (unchanged), 59 total (up one)
- 61859/Ogden: 12 active (up one), 43 total (up one)
- 61863/Pesotum: 12 active (up one), 40 total (up one)
- 61843/Fisher: 11 active (down one), 102 total (up one)
- 61864/Philo: 9 active (down two), 77 total (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 8 active (unchanged), 30 total (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 8 active (up one), 28 total (up two)
- 61845/Foosland: 8 active (down one), 27 total (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 7 active (down one), 55 total (up one)
- 61862/Penfield: 7 active (up two), 30 total (up two)
- 61840/Dewey: 6 active (up two), 21 total (up two)
- 61875/Seymour: 4 active (up two), 24 total (up two)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 4 active (up one), 13 total (up one)
- 61816/Broadlands: 2 active (unchanged), 21 total (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 1 active (unchanged), 16 total (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 active (unchanged), 2 total (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged), 1 total (unchanged)
CARLE: 12 of 71 COVID patients hospitalized in Urbana in ICU
Twelve of the 71 COVID-positive patients at Carle’s hospital in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Thursday by Carle Health.
In all, 103 patients with COVID are hospitalized in Carle facilities (up two from Wednesday), with 14 of those in ICU (down one).
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington has 26 COVID-positive patients (two in ICU) while Richland Memorial Hospital in Olney has three (none in ICU).
Reporting two COVID patients, neither in ICU: Carle’s Hoopeston Regional Health Center. Carle’s Eureka Hospital has one COVID patient.
Carle began providing daily information on COVID patients last Wednesday, with the launch of a new online dashboard. Here’s an overview of the data for its Urbana and Bloomington hospitals:
URBANA
- Wednesday, Nov. 18: 69 patients, 6 in ICU
- Thursday, Nov. 19: 70 patients, 7 in ICU
- Friday, Nov. 20: 67 patients, 10 in ICU
- Saturday, Nov. 21: 59 patients, 12 in ICU
- Sunday, Nov. 22: 69 patients, 12 in ICU
- Monday, Nov. 23: 74 patients, 13 in ICU
- Tuesday, Nov. 24: 68 patients, 14 in ICU
- Wednesday, Nov. 25: 70 patients, 12 in ICU
- Thursday, Nov. 26: 71 patients, 12 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Wednesday, Nov. 18: 21 patients, 3 in ICU
- Thursday, Nov. 19: 22 patients, 4 in ICU
- Friday, Nov. 20: 22 patients, 5 in ICU
- Saturday, Nov. 21: 24 patients, 5 in ICU
- Sunday, Nov. 22: 28 patients, 5 in ICU
- Monday, Nov. 23: 28 patients, 5 in ICU
- Tuesday, Nov. 24: 25 patients, 3 in ICU
- Wednesday, Nov. 25: 24 patients, 2 in ICU
- Thursday, Nov. 26: 26 patients, 2 in ICU
Since March, 588 COVID-positive patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 93 hospitalized patients have died.
Also Thursday, the C-U Public Health District reported that 19 Champaign County residents were hospitalized with COVID-19 — unchanged from Wednesday.