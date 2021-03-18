A woman in her 80s became the 135th Champaign County resident to lose their life to COVID-19, C-U Public Health reported Thursday.
The fatality was the county's sixth in March and 43rd involving a resident in their 80s during the pandemic:
- 80.01 to 90: 43 deaths
- 70.01 to 80: 32 deaths
- 90.01 to 100: 27 deaths
- 60.01 to 70: 16 deaths
- 50.01 to 60: 6 deaths
- 40.01 to 50: 6 deaths
- 30.01 to 40: 3 deaths
- 100-and-above: 1 death
- 20.01 to 30: 1 death
Meanwhile, of 13,405 new COVID-19 tests, 57 came back positive Thursday in Champaign County, bringing its pandemic total to 18,553.
Active cases rose by 25, to 244, while COVID hospitalizations were up two, to 10.
The health district is monitoring 511 active quarantined close contacts of positive cases, up by 75.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61820/Champaign: 56 active (down 6)
- 61822/Champaign: 32 active (up 3)
- 61880/Tolono: 24 active (up 7)
- 61801/Urbana: 23 active (unchanged)
- 61821/Champaign: 22 active (up 3)
- 61866/Rantoul: 17 active (up 7)
- 61864/Philo: 13 active (up 3)
- 61853/Mahomet: 12 active (up 2)
- 61877/Sidney: 11 active (up 5)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 5 active (up 3)
- 61874/Savoy: 5 active (unchanged)
- 61802/Urbana: 4 active (down 2)
- 61816/Broadlands: 3 active (up 1)
- 61847/Gifford: 3 active (down 2)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 3 active (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 2 active (up 2)
- 61875/Seymour: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 1 active (down 1)
- 60949/Ludlow: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged)
Here's a breakdown of Champaign County positive tests by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 20.01 to 30: 5,534 cases (up 9)
- 10.01 to 20: 3,867 cases (up 13)
- 30.01 to 40: 2,254 cases (up 8)
- 40.01 to 50: 1,907 cases (up 7)
- 50.01 to 60: 1,608 cases (up 2)
- 60.01 to 70: 1,237 cases (up 4)
- 10-and-under: 1,139 cases (up 13)
- 70.01 to 80: 542 cases (up 1)
- 80.01 to 90: 304 cases
- 90.01 to 100: 152 cases
- 100-plus: 6 cases
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 1,925,745 tests
- 18,553 confirmed cases
- 244 active cases
- 18,174 recovered cases
- 135 fatalities
- 10 county residents hospitalized
- 24,800 close contacts quarantined
- 2,970 close contacts that became positive
UI CAMPUS: New cases in single digits for seventh straight day
Five new cases emerged from 7,473 tests Wednesday on the UI campus, according to data updated Thursday.
It marks the campus' seventh straight day with single-digit new cases, a stretch longer than any point in the 2020-21 school year.
The campus' seven-day positivity rate held at 0.1 percent.
Over the past week, the campus has reported 34 positive tests — 19 involving undergrads, 12 faculty/staff members, one grad student and two classified as "other."
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases on campus since March 1:
- Monday, March 1: 13,998 new tests, 15 new cases
- Tuesday, March 2: 9,926 new tests, 10 new cases
- Wednesday, March 3: 9,060 new tests, 12 new cases
- Thursday, March 4: 10,237 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, March 5 10,295 new tests, 6 new cases
- Saturday, March 6: 4,320 new tests, 4 new cases
- Sunday, March 7: 6,190 new tests, 6 new cases
- Monday, March 8: 14,586 new tests, 23 new cases
- Tuesday, March 9: 9,649 new tests, 12 new cases
- Wednesday, March 10: 8,687 new tests, 10 new cases
- Thursday, March 11: 9,576 new tests, 5 new cases
- Friday, March 12: 9,964 new tests, 8 new cases
- Saturday, March 13: 3,805 new tests, 3 new cases
- Sunday, March 14: 5,152 new tests, 2 new cases
- Monday, March 15: 12,411 new tests, 5 new cases
- Tuesday, March 16: 10,068 new tests, 6 new cases
- Wednesday, March 17: 7,473 new tests, 5 new cases
CARLE: 27 COVID-19 patients in Urbana, 8 in Bloomington
Five of the 27 COVID patients hospitalized in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Thursday by Carle Health.
In all, 36 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Carle's five facilities in the region, with five of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington had eight COVID patients (none in ICU).
Carle's Eureka Hospital had one non-ICU COVID patient.
Below is an overview of daily totals since March. 1 for Carle’s Urbana and Bloomington hospitals.
URBANA
- Monday, March 1: 29 patients, 5 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 2: 28 patients, 6 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 3: 30 patients, 5 in ICU
- Thursday, March 4: 31 patients, 6 in ICU
- Friday, March 5: 30 patients, 6 in ICU
- Saturday, March 6: 27 patients, 5 in ICU
- Sunday, March 7: 26 patients, 5 in ICU
- Monday, March 8: 26 patients, 5 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 9: 23 patients, 5 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 10: 23 patients, 6 in ICU
- Thursday, March 11: 23 patients, 5 in ICU
- Friday, March 12: 23 patients, 6 in ICU
- Saturday, March 13: 21 patients, 6 in ICU
- Sunday, March 14: 21 patients, 6 in ICU
- Monday, March 15: 21 patients, 6 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 16: 20 patients, 6 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 17: 23 patients, 7 in ICU
- Thursday, March 18: 27 patients, 5 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Monday, March 1: 4 patients, 1 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 5 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 3: 4 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, March 4: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Friday, March 5: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, March 6: 7 patients, 0 in ICU
- Sunday, March 7: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, March 8 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 9: 6 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 10: 6 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, March 11: 5 patients, 1 in ICU
- Friday, March 12: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, March 13: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Sunday, March 14: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, March 15: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 16: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 17: 7 patients, 0 in ICU
- Thursday, March 18: 8 patients, 0 in ICU
Since March 2020, 1,405 COVID patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 295 hospitalized patients have died.