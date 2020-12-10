As of December 7, national forecasts predict that 12,600 to 23,400 new #COVID19 deaths will be reported during the week ending January 2. These forecasts predict 332,000 to 362,000 total COVID-19 deaths in the United States by January 2. More: https://t.co/Ft6cgmaMPX. pic.twitter.com/gqbY8TzJIC— CDC (@CDCgov) December 10, 2020
THE LATEST: U.S. panel endorses widespread use of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. 'This is a light at the end of the long tunnel of this pandemic.'
After losing 30 residents to COVID-19 in November, Champaign County’s December death toll now stands at 17 less than two weeks into the month.
The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District reports that 15 of the county's 75 total fatalities came during the past week.
They include:
- A woman in her 60s
- Two men in their 70s
- Four women in their 80s
- Three men in their 80s
- Two women in their 90s
- Three men in their 90s
Meanwhile, the state on Thursday reported 196 more lives lost to COVID-19, including a Champaign County man in his 90s and a Douglas County man in his 90s whose deaths were announced earlier by local health departments.
Here's a county-by-county list of Thursday's fatalities:
- Adams County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Alexander County: 1 male 80s
- Boone County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 80s
- Bureau County: 1 female 80s
- Champaign County: 1 male 90s
- Clay County: 1 female 80s
- Coles County: 1 female 90s
- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 2 females 40s, 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 6 males 50s, 2 females 60s, 5 males 60s, 8 females 70s, 13 males 70s, 5 females 80s, 8 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 4 males 90s; 1 female 100-plus
- DeKalb County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s
- Douglas County: 1 male 90s (reported by Douglas County Health Department in mid-October)
- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 3 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 2 females 90s
- Edgar County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Fulton County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s
- Grundy County: 1 male 60s
- Hamilton County: 1 female 70s
- Hardin County: 1 male 70s
- Henry County: 1 female 80s, 2 females 90s
- Jackson County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Jo Daviess County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 60s
- Johnson County: 1 female 60s
- Kane County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 4 males 80s, 1 male 90s
- Kankakee County: 1 female 60s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s
- Kendall County: 2 males 70s, 2 males 90s
- Knox County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Lake County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 female 100-plus, 1 male 100-plus
- LaSalle County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s
- Lawrence County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s
- Lee County: 1 female 100-plus
- Livingston County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s
- Logan County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
- Macon County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
- Macoupin County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- Madison County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Marion County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s, 2 males 90s
- McLean County: 1 male 70s
- Mercer County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 90s
- Monroe County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s
- Morgan County: 1 female 90s
- Ogle County: 1 female 70s
- Peoria County: 1 female 70s
- Perry County: 1 female 80s
- Pike County: 1 male 80s
- Rock Island County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
- Sangamon County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 3 males 70s, 1 male 80s
- Tazewell County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 100-plus
- Vermilion County: 1 male 70s
- Wayne County: 1 female 70s
- White County: 1 male 60s
- Whiteside County: 1 male 80s
- Will County: 2 males 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Williamson County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s
- Winnebago County: 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 88 new cases, 15 hospitalized
Of 9,489 new COVID-19 tests, 88 came back positive Thursday in Champaign County, pushing the pandemic total to 12,097.
Active cases in the county were down by five, to 1,057. Recovered cases were up by 92, to 10,967.
The C-U Pubic Health District was monitoring 1,492 active quarantined close contacts of positive cases, 10 fewer than on Wednesday.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health data:
- 61820/Champaign: 219 active (up three), 3,920 total (up 30)
- 61821/Champaign: 165 active (unchanged), 1,433 total (up eight)
- 61822/Champaign: 112 active (unchanged), 1,121 total (up 10)
- 61866/Rantoul: 87 active (up three), 1,031 total (up seven)
- 61802/Urbana: 86 active (down one), 932 total (up six)
- 61801/Urbana: 82 active (down four), 1,086 total (up seven)
- 61853/Mahomet: 73 active (down three), 633 total (up three)
- 61874/Savoy: 59 active (down one), 386 total (up four)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 48 active (up one), 357 total (up four)
- 61880/Tolono: 25 active (down one), 275 total (up two)
- 61847/Gifford: 20 active (down one), 115 total (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 18 active (unchanged), 127 total (up one)
- 61859/Ogden: 10 active (unchanged), 59 total (up one)
- 61862/Penfield: 10 active (unchanged), 47 total (up one)
- 61872/Sadorus: 8 active (unchanged), 25 total (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 6 active (down one), 64 total (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 5 active (up two), 47 total (up two)
- 61864/Philo: 3 active (unchanged), 86 total (up one)
- 61816/Broadlands: 3 active (unchanged), 26 total (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 3 active (unchanged), 16 total (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 2 active (down one), 69 total (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 2 active (unchanged), 31 total (up one)
- 61845/Foosland: 2 active (unchanged), 29 total (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 2 active (down one), 28 total (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 1 active (unchanged), 79 total (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 1 active (unchanged), 31 total (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 1 active (unchanged), 29 total (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 active (unchanged), 2 total (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged), 1 total (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to CUPHD:
- 1,146,408 tests
- 12,097 confirmed cases
- 75 fatalities
- 15 county residents hospitalized
- 16,362 close contacts quarantined
- 1,658 close contacts that became positive
REGION 6: Piatt, Champaign maintain lowest rates among 21 counties
For the third straight day, Champaign County’s seven-day positivity rate held at 8.0 percent, second-lowest of the 21 counties in Region 6.
The lowest, for the sixth straight day? Piatt County, now at 5.9 percent — down from 6.9 a day earlier.
Meanwhile, the seven-day rate for the region dropped from 12.0 to 11.7 percent.
The metrics the state uses to determine a region’s rate cover a seven-day period that ended three days ago (figures posted Thursday are through Dec. 7).
Region 6’s metrics exclude data from the UI campus’ saliva testing (if UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 5.9 percent, down from 6.1 overnight).
A look at the Region 6 rates since Nov. 1 (with three-day lags):
- Nov. 1: 10.0 percent
- Nov. 2: 10.0 percent
- Nov. 3: 10.2 percent
- Nov. 4: 10.2 percent
- Nov. 5: 10.8 percent
- Nov. 6: 11.3 percent
- Nov. 7: 11.9 percent
- Nov. 8: 12.2 percent
- Nov. 9: 12.7 percent
- Nov. 10: 13.0 percent
- Nov. 11: 13.5 percent
- Nov. 12: 13.6 percent
- Nov. 13: 14.0 percent
- Nov. 14: 14.0 percent
- Nov. 15: 14.0 percent
- Nov. 16: 14.3 percent
- Nov. 17: 14.6 percent
- Nov. 18: 14.5 percent
- Nov. 19: 14.0 percent
- Nov. 20: 13.7 percent
- Nov. 21: 13.4 percent
- Nov. 22: 13.1 percent
- Nov. 23: 12.7 percent
- Nov. 24: 12.1 percent
- Nov. 25: 11.9 percent
- Nov. 26: 12.0 percent
- Nov. 27: 11.7 percent
- Nov. 28: 11.9 percent
- Nov. 29: 12.0 percent
- Nov. 30: 12.1 percent
- Dec. 1: 12.4 percent
- Dec. 2: 12.5 percent
- Dec. 3: 12.1 percent
- Dec. 4: 12.2 percent
- Dec. 5: 11.9 percent
- Dec. 6: 12.0 percent
- Dec. 7: 11.7 percent
Below is a look at the rolling seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day:
- Fayette: 24.3 percent (-2.6)
- Cumberland: 20.9 percent (-0.8)
- Effingham: 20.9 percent (-1.2)
- Clay: 20.1 percent (-1.0)
- Shelby: 18.7 percent (-0.5)
- Lawrence: 17.9 percent (-0.8)
- Jasper: 14.5 percent (-2.0)
- Douglas: 14.4 percent (—)
- Vermilion: 13.7 percent (—)
- Moultrie: 12.5 percent (-1.8)
- Iroquois: 12.3 percent (—)
- Richland: 11.9 percent (-1.6)
- Edgar: 11.4 percent (+1.3)
- Ford: 11.3 percent (+0.8)
- Clark: 10.5 percent (+1.1)
- Crawford: 10.1 percent (-1.7)
- DeWitt: 9.3 percent (-1.1)
- Macon: 8.9 percent (+0.5)
- Coles: 8.4 percent (-0.4)
- Champaign: 8.0 percent (—)
- Piatt: 5.9 percent (-1.0)
If the UI’s saliva testing results were included in the state’s count, Champaign County’s seven-day rate would be 2.2 percent, unchanged from the day prior.
DOUGLAS COUNTY: 30 new cases, 1,646 total
The number of confirmed cases in Douglas County rose by 30 Thursday, to 1,646.
Thursday's new cases ranged in age from 6 to 80s:
- A 6-year-old boy
- Girls aged 8 and 9
- Two teens — a 14-year-old female and 17-year-old male
- One woman and one man in their 20s
- Four men and one woman in their 30s
- Two women and two men in their 40s
- One woman and one man in their 50s
- Five women and one man in their 60s
- Two women and one man in their 70s
- Two women and one man in their 80s
VERMILION COUNTY: 93 new cases, 42 still hospitalized
The number of confirmed cases in Vermilion County grew by 93 Thursday, to 4,026.
There are now 42 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19, unchanged from Wednesday.
With 103 residents released from isolation, Vermilion now has 322 active cases.
How the new cases break down by age:
- One resident in their 80s
- Seven in their 70s
- 10 in their 60s
- 18 in their 50s
- Nine in their 40s
- 17 in their 30s
- 22 in their 20s
- Five teens
- Two grade-school children
- One pre-schooler
- One toddler
FORD COUNTY: Outbreak at long-term care facility in Gibson City
The number of COVID-19 cases in Ford County during the pandemic grew by 49 Thursday, to 944.
The county health department attributed the spike in cases to a COVID-19 outbreak at Heritage Health in Gibson City.
Of the 944, 600 are classified as confirmed and 344 are probable.
Ford County’s seven-day positivity rate is 11.3 percent, up from 10.5 overnight.
Here’s a look at the county’s seven-day rate in December, according to IDPH data. (Note: The period covered ends three days ago, so figures posted Thursday are through Dec. 7).
- Dec. 1: 9.4 percent
- Dec. 2: 10.9 percent
- Dec. 3: 9.9 percent
- Dec. 4: 9.9 percent
- Dec. 5: 9.6 percent
- Dec. 6: 10.5 percent
- Dec. 7: 11.3 percent
CARLE: 22 of 83 COVID patients hospitalized in Urbana in ICU
Twenty-two of the 83 COVID-positive patients at Carle’s hospital in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Thursday by Carle Health.
That’s nine more than on Wednesday and the most ICU patients at the Urbana hospital since Carle began publicly reporting data on Nov. 18.
Before Thursday, the highest total was two days ago — when 15 of 70 patients were in intensive care.
The 82 total COVID-positive patients reported Thursday were also the most since Carle began making data available daily on its online dashboard.
In all, 124 patients with COVID are hospitalized at four Carle facilities, with 29 of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington has 23 COVID-positive patients (five in ICU) while Richland Memorial Hospital in Olney has 15 (two in ICU).
Reporting three COVID patients, none of them in ICU: Carle Eureka Hospital.
Here’s an overview of the data since Nov. 18 for Carle's Urbana and Bloomington hospitals:
URBANA
- Wednesday, Nov. 18: 69 patients, 6 in ICU
- Thursday, Nov. 19: 70 patients, 7 in ICU
- Friday, Nov. 20: 67 patients, 10 in ICU
- Saturday, Nov. 21: 59 patients, 12 in ICU
- Sunday, Nov. 22: 69 patients, 12 in ICU
- Monday, Nov. 23: 74 patients, 13 in ICU
- Tuesday, Nov. 24: 68 patients, 14 in ICU
- Wednesday, Nov. 25: 70 patients, 12 in ICU
- Thursday, Nov. 26: 71 patients, 12 in ICU
- Friday, Nov. 27: 74 patients, 12 in ICU
- Saturday, Nov. 28: 75 patients, 12 in ICU
- Sunday, Nov. 29: 70 patients, 12 in ICU
- Monday, Nov. 30: 69 patients, 12 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 1: 69 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 2: 61 patients, 8 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 3: 62 patients, 9 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 4: 66 patients, 10 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 5: 62 patients, 12 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 6: 67 patients, 13 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 7: 66 patients, 13 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 8: 70 patients, 15 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 9: 66 patients, 13 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 10: 82 patients, 22 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Wednesday, Nov. 18: 21 patients, 3 in ICU
- Thursday, Nov. 19: 22 patients, 4 in ICU
- Friday, Nov. 20: 22 patients, 5 in ICU
- Saturday, Nov. 21: 24 patients, 5 in ICU
- Sunday, Nov. 22: 28 patients, 5 in ICU
- Monday, Nov. 23: 28 patients, 5 in ICU
- Tuesday, Nov. 24: 25 patients, 3 in ICU
- Wednesday, Nov. 25: 24 patients, 2 in ICU
- Thursday, Nov. 26: 26 patients, 2 in ICU
- Friday, Nov. 27: 28 patients, 3 in ICU
- Saturday, Nov. 28: 26 patients, 3 in ICU
- Sunday, Nov. 29: 24 patients, 4 in ICU
- Monday, Nov. 30: 27 patients, 4 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 1: 30 patients, 4 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 2: 26 patients, 4 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 3: 23 patients, 4 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 4: 23 patients, 4 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 5: 15 patients, 4 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 6: 15 patients, 3 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 7: 17 patients, 3 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 8: 20 patients, 4 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 9: 18 patients, 5 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 10: 23 patients, 5 in ICU
Since March, 701 COVID-positive patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 134 hospitalized patients have died.
Also Thursday, the C-U Public Health District reported that 15 Champaign County residents were hospitalized with COVID-19 — five fewer than on Wednesday.
On Thursday afternoon, the Vermilion County Health Department reported 42 county residents hospitalized with the coronavirus — the most of the second wave of the pandemic.
Statewide, 1,081 of 5,138 hospitalized COVID-19 patients were in ICU, with 647 of them on ventilators, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported Thursday afternoon.
I’m glad to say that we have seen some early improvement in our COVID-19 leading indicators. But we're not out of the Thanksgiving surge period yet. We still have hundreds more Illinoisans in the hospital fighting COVID-19 than we did at our spring peak. pic.twitter.com/uNHvMmh9wM— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) December 10, 2020
PRITZKER: ‘I'm glad to say that we have yet to see a reversal in our progress’
Reports Jerry Nowicki, bureau chief of our Springfield-based news partner, Capitol News Illinois:
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the state continues to make gradual progress in suppressing the spread of COVID-19 and the state’s public health director said she plans to receive a virus vaccine when it is her turn in line.
They made the comments during a daily COVID-19 briefing in Chicago on Thursday, the same day the U.S. Food and Drug Administration was set to consider emergency approval of a COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by the drug company Pfizer.
“At the beginning of the week, I said that I was hopeful that some of the recent early improvement in our COVID leading indicators will continue. And I'm glad to say that we have yet to see a reversal in our progress,” Pritzker said.
Another 196 COVID-19-positive individuals were reported dead over the previous 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 13,861 among 823,531 confirmed or probable cases and 11.4 million test results reported. But positivity rates and hospitalizations were showing a general downward trend.
Still, Pritzker said, “I cannot overstate how preliminary this progress is.” He also said the state is not outside the window of realizing a potential surge from the Thanksgiving holiday.
“We unfortunately still have hundreds more Illinoisans in the hospital fighting COVID-19 than we did at our spring peak, but we're also hundreds below our overall pandemic record to date of November 25,” he said.
He and Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike urged holiday celebrants to keep gatherings to one household, avoiding large gatherings.
Ezike said while it could be several months before a vaccine is widely available to the general public, it’s important to continue to observe public health mitigations in the meantime.
“I urge you not to plan an end-of -year party or holiday party in the large gatherings that we're used to, but start planning for the end-of-pandemic party for next year,” she said.
When the vaccine becomes available, she will take it if it is indeed approved by the FDA, she said.
“I do trust in vaccines. I trust in the development and approval system that has been created in this country, and from what is known, the safety and the efficacy of the vaccine has been evaluated appropriately,” she said.
She said it’s important for public health officials to dispel rumors about the vaccine.
“I think more people than not are interested in getting this vaccine, and the job of the Public Health Department, of the government, is to ensure that everyone has the adequate information with which to make the best choice for themselves and their families,” she said. “So it's not going to be about coercing anyone. It's about communicating with everyone, making sure they have the right facts to make the best decision.”
Ezike said Federally Qualified Health Centers, state-run testing sites and other places will distribute the vaccines in an effort to make them available to all who want them.
“We also are going to be having mass vaccination drives in parking lots, in malls, you know, we're going to use our community-based testing sites to try – as well as testing – to be able to have a line where you can have vaccination once it's readily available,” she said.
If the vaccine receives approval, Pritzker has said it could be available to health care workers in certain counties as early as next week. Nursing home patients are also at the head of the line. After that, more vulnerable populations could get the vaccine before its availability to the general public, which is expected to be several months away.
She said every dose of the vaccine will be logged in a registry system which will show if there are communities that have been underserved.
IDPH reported another 11,101 new confirmed or probable cases Thursday out of 114,503 test results reported. That made for a one-day positivity rate of 9.5 percent, which brought the seven-day rolling average case positivity rate to 9.5 percent, a decrease of one-tenth of a percentage point from the day prior.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 have leveled as well, although available bed capacity remains near pandemic lows. As of Wednesday night, there were 5,138 people hospitalized in Illinois for COVID-19, a decrease of 146 from the day prior. That left about 24.6 percent of beds available.
COVID-19 patients occupied 1,081 intensive care unit beds at the end of Wednesday, a decrease from the day prior, leaving 615 staffable ICU beds available statewide for a capacity of 18.5 percent.
There were 606 ventilators in use by COVID-19 patients, also a decrease from the day prior, leaving about 70 percent of ventilators available.
Regionally, positivity rates ranged from 10.1 percent in Region 3 which includes the Springfield area and several surrounding counties, to 15.2 in Region 4, which includes the Metro East region on the Missouri border.
UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS: 7,148 new tests, 22 new cases
Twenty-two new cases emerged from 7,148 new tests Wednesday on campus, a rate of 0.3 percent, according to UI data updated Thursday.
The seven-day positivity rate on campus remained 0.4 percent.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases since students began reporting to campus in mid-August, according to the UI’s COVID-19 dashboard:
- Wednesday, Dec. 9: 7,148 new tests, 22 new cases
- Tuesday, Dec. 8: 5,847 new tests, 27 new cases
- Monday, Dec. 7: 8,618 new tests, 34 new cases
- Sunday, Dec. 6: 4,134 new tests, 25 new cases
- Saturday, Dec. 5: 3,304 new tests, 20 new cases
- Friday, Dec. 4: 7,032 new tests, 25 new cases
- Thursday, Dec. 3: 6,683 new tests, 23 new cases
- Wednesday, Dec. 2: 7,542 new tests, 32 new cases
- Tuesday, Dec. 1: 5,795 new tests, 26 new cases
- Monday, Dec. 1: 9,341 new tests, 71 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 29: 4,121 new tests, 21 new cases
- Saturday, Nov. 28: 3,717 new tests, 33 new cases
- Friday, Nov. 27: No testing for holiday
- Thursday, Nov. 26: No testing for holiday
- Wednesday, Nov. 25: 5,836 new tests, 14 new cases
- Tuesday, Nov. 24: 4,536 new tests, 13 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 23: 5,607 new tests, 26 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 22: 3,291 new tests, 19 new cases
- Saturday, Nov. 21: 3,601 new tests, 12 new cases
- Friday, Nov. 20: 11,278 new tests, 34 new cases
- Thursday, Nov. 19: 10,424 new tests, 26 new cases
- Wednesday, Nov. 18: 10,462 new tests, 34 new cases
- Tuesday, Nov. 17: 10,255 new tests, 40 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 16: 13,545 new tests, 51 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 15: 6,280 new tests, 21 new cases
- Saturday, Nov. 14: 4,639 new tests, 12 new cases
- Friday, Nov. 13: 11,351 new tests, 32 new cases
- Thursday, Nov. 12: 9,715 new tests, 34 new cases
- Wednesday, Nov. 11: 11,071 new tests, 50 new cases
- Tuesday, Nov. 10: 10,324 new tests, 57 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 9: 11,800 new tests, 76 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 8: 5,339 new tests, 29 new cases
- Saturday, Nov. 7: 4,016 new tests, 21 new cases
- Friday, Nov. 6: 10,429 new tests, 48 new cases
- Thursday, Nov. 5: 8,895 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Nov. 4: 11,537 new tests, 80 new cases
- Tuesday, Nov. 3: 5,941 new tests, 40 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 2: 11,956 new tests, 82 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 1: 4,823 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 31: 3,522 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 30: 10,787 new tests, 39 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 29: 8,980 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 28: 9,579 new tests, 34 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 27: 10,294 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 26: 11,112 new tests, 74 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 25: 4,935 new tests, 23 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 24: 3,870 new tests, 15 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 23: 9,284 new tests, 22 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 22: 8,581 new tests, 23 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 21: 9,639 new tests, 20 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 20: 9,964 new cases, 18 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 19: 10,611 new tests, 18 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 18: 4,320 new tests, 6 new tests
- Saturday, Oct. 17: 3,666 new tests, 2 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 16: 9,700 new tests, 9 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 15: 7,777 new tests, 9 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 14: 9,322 new tests, 11 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 13: 10,057 new tests, 14 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 12: 9,573 new tests, 23 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 11: 4,358 new tests, 8 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 10: 3,574 new tests, 11 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 9: 9,867 new tests, 10 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 8: 7,953 new tests, 14 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 7: 9,780 new tests, 21 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 6: 10,369 new tests, 25 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 5: 11,142 new tests, 48 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 4: 4,374 new tests, 7 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 3: 3,851 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 2: 10,765 new tests, 18 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 1: 7,577 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 30: 10,354 new tests, 32 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 29: 10,637 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 28: 10,736 new tests, 36 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 27: 4,408 new tests, 28 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 26: 3,892 new tests, 17 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 25: 11,090 new tests, 41 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 24: 9,086 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 23: 9,671 new tests, 28 new cases
- Tuesday. Sept. 22: 11,030 new tests, 62 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 21: 10,474 new tests, 42 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 20: 4,383 new tests, 11 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 19: 4,133 new tests, 13 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 18: 10,564 new tests, 27 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 17: 7,802 new tests, 18 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 16: 9,965 new tests, 24 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 15: 11,232 new tests, 45 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 14: 10,214 new tests, 40 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 13: 4,568 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 12: 4,009 new tests, 10 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 11: 11,253 new tests. 35 news cases
- Thursday, Sept. 10: 6,626 new tests, 34 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 9: 11,993 new tests, 47 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 8: 11,621 new tests, 81 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 7: 6,299 new tests, 69 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 6: 2,987 new tests, 37 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 5: 2,609 new tests, 37 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 4: 14,204 new tests, 104 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 3: 14,841 new tests, 88 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 2: 7,089 new tests, 120 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 1: 14,367 new tests, 199 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 31: 17,227 new tests, 230 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 30: 3,640 new tests, 104 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 29: 2,895 new tests, 50 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 28: 15,030 new tests, 65 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 27: 15,123 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 26: 6,812 new tests, 54 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 25: 15,850 new tests, 89 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 24: 17,656 new tests, 79 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 23: 4,474 new tests, 53 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 22: 3,326 new tests, 43 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 21: 10,877 new tests, 54 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 20: 10,742 new tests, 52 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 19: 6,300 new tests, 29 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 18: 6,162 new tests, 20 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 17: 9,064 new tests, 24 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 16: 2,453 new tests, 7 new cases