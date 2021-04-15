THURSDAY'S VACCINATION UPDATES: Of Champaign County adults 16 and older, 45.7% (78,976) have received at least one dose, 33.2% (57,352) fully vaccinated
A man in his 80s became the 139th Champaign County resident to lose their life to COVID-19, public health officials said Thursday.
It's the county's first COVID death of April and 45th involving a person in their 80s over the course of the pandemic.
Of 14,705 new tests, 27 came back positive Thursday in the county, bringing its pandemic total to 19,615.
Active cases were down by 14, to 453. Hospitalizations held at 13.
Active close contacts in quarantine now total 586, up by 16 overnight.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61820/Champaign: 109 active (down 1)
- 61821/Champaign: 88 active (down 4)
- 61801/Urbana: 53 active (down 1)
- 61822/Champaign: 46 active (down 1)
- 61802/Urbana: 38 active (down 3)
- 61866/Rantoul: 27 active (unchanged)
- 61853/Mahomet: 24 active (down 2)
- 61874/Savoy: 15 active (down 2)
- 61880/Tolono: 15 active (unchanged)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 8 active (down 1)
- 61843/Fisher: 6 active (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 5 active (up 1)
- 61840/Dewey: 4 active (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 4 active (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 3 active (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 active (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged)
Here's a breakdown of Champaign County positive tests by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 20.01 to 30: 5,856 cases (up 8)
- 10.01 to 20: 4,050 cases (up 5)
- 30.01 to 40: 2,410 cases (up 4)
- 40.01 to 50: 2,035 cases (up 4)
- 50.01 to 60: 1,688 cases (up 1)
- 60.01 to 70: 1,289 cases (up 3)
- 10-and-under: 1,257 cases (up 1)
- 70.01 to 80: 557 cases (up 1)
- 80.01 to 90: 309 cases (unchanged)
- 90.01 to 100: 153 cases(unchanged)
- 100-plus: 8 cases (unchanged)
Here's a breakdown of COVID deaths by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 80.01 to 90: 45 deaths
- 70.01 to 80: 33 deaths
- 90.01 to 100: 27 deaths
- 60.01 to 70: 17 deaths
- 50.01 to 60: 6 deaths
- 40.01 to 50: 6 deaths
- 30.01 to 40: 3 deaths
- 100-and-above: 1 death
- 20.01 to 30: 1 death
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 2,172,746 tests
- 19,615 confirmed cases
- 453 active cases
- 19,024 recovered cases
- 139 fatalities
- 13 county residents hospitalized
- 26,474 close contacts quarantined
- 3,173 close contacts that became positive
Champaign County's seven-day positivity rate hit 3.9 percent Thursday, up from 3.6 a day earlier and matching a figure last reached on Feb. 21, after new data from April 12 (862 tests, 32 cases) was added to its total.
Here's look at new seven-day rates for area counties:
- Douglas County: 0.9 percent (-0.7)
- Vermilion County: 1.3 percent (-0.1)
- Piatt County: 2.0 percent (+0.5)
- Moultrie County: 2.2 percent (+0.1)
- Iroquois County: 3.2 percent (—)
- Champaign County: 3.9 percent (+0.3)
- DeWitt County: 4.0 percent (+0.1)
- Ford County: 5.3 percent (+0.4)
Note: Champaign County's rate, as calculated by the Illinois Department of Public Health, excludes the UI's daily saliva testing. The county's rate if UI testing were included: 0.7 percent, unchanged overnight.
UI CAMPUS: 10 new cases, seven-day rate holds at 0.13%
Ten new cases emerged from 7,951 tests Wednesday on the UI campus, according to data updated Thursday.
The campus' seven-day positivity rate held at 0.13 percent. The total number of cases throughout the pandemic now stands at 6,570.
Over the past week, the campus has reported 70 positive tests — 45 involving undergrads, eight faculty/staff members, eight grad students and nine classified as "other."