Champaign County's seven-day positivity rate fell Thursday to its lowest point in 137 days.
At 3.3 percent — down in a day from 3.9 — the county rate is at its lowest point since Oct. 12, when it stood at 3.2 percent.
Also down Thursday, for the 24th straight day: hospitalizations for the 21-county region that covers East Central Illinois — by one, to 61.
Region 6's seven-day positivity rate held at 3.1 percent, matching a figure that until this week hadn't been reached since July 22.
The metrics the state uses to determine a region’s positivity rate cover a seven-day period that ended three days ago (figures posted Thursday are through Feb. 22).
Region 6’s metrics exclude data from the University of Illinois campus’ saliva testing. (If UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 0.8 percent).
Here's a look at Region 6's seven-day positivity rates since Feb. 1 (with three-day lags):
- Feb. 1: 4.4 percent
- Feb. 2: 4.0 percent
- Feb. 3: 3.8 percent
- Feb. 4: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 5: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 6: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 7: 3.7 percent
- Feb. 8: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 9: 3.8 percent
- Feb. 10: 3.9 percent
- Feb. 11: 3.8 percent
- Feb. 12: 3.7 percent
- Feb. 13: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 14: 3.5 percent
- Feb. 15: 3.5 percent
- Feb. 16: 3.3 percent
- Feb. 17: 3.2 percent
- Feb. 18: 3.4 percent
- Feb. 19: 3.4 percent
- Feb. 20: 3.2 percent
- Feb. 21: 3.1 percent
- Feb. 22: 3.1 percent
Below is a look at the seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day:
- Douglas: 9.6 percent (-0.1)
- Cumberland: 6.8 percent (+0.5)
- Ford: 6.6 percent (+0.6)
- Crawford: 4.7 percent (+0.2)
- Vermilion: 3.8 percent (—)
- Moultrie: 3.7 percent (+1.0)
- Piatt: 3.6 percent (+0.4)
- Clay: 3.4 percent (-0.9)
- Champaign: 3.3 percent (-0.6)
- Clark: 3.1 percent (-0.7)
- Coles: 2.9 percent (-0.1)
- Shelby: 2.8 percent (-0.4)
- Edgar: 2.5 percent (-0.2)
- DeWitt: 2.4 percent (-0.6)
- Effingham: 2.3 percent (-0.2)
- Fayette: 1.5 percent (+0.5)
- Iroquois: 1.4 percent (-0.1)
- Lawrence: 1.2 percent (+0.3)
- Jasper: 1.1 percent (—)
- Macon: 1.0 percent (+0.2)
- Richland: 0.8 percent (-0.2)
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 52 new cases, 460 active
Of 14,378 new COVID-19 tests, 52 came back positive Thursday, pushing Champaign County's pandemic total to 18,112.
Active cases were down by 12, to 460, with 44 percent of the cases in the Champaign ZIP code that includes Campustown.
Hospitalizations rose by one, to 12.
The health district is monitoring 589 active quarantined close contacts of positive cases, down 29 overnight.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61820/Champaign: 202 active (down 10)
- 61801/Urbana: 63 active (up one)
- 61821/Champaign: 31 active (down two)
- 61802/Urbana: 27 active (down five)
- 61822/Champaign: 24 active (up two)
- 61866/Rantoul: 24 active (up three)
- 61853/Mahomet: 23 active (unchanged)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 18 active (up four)
- 61880/Tolono: 11 active (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 7 active (down three)
- 61847/Gifford: 6 active (down one)
- 61874/Savoy: 6 active (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 4 active (down one)
- 61864/Philo: 3 active (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 2 active (down one)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 2 active (up one)
- 61840/Dewey: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (down one)
- 61852/Longview: 0 active (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow 0 active (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 1,719,398 tests
- 18,112 confirmed cases
- 460 active cases
- 17,524 recovered cases
- 128 fatalities
- 11 county residents hospitalized
- 23,690 close contacts quarantined
- 2,845 close contacts that became positive
DANVILLE PRISON: Six inmates, three staffers have active cases
Of 1,119 Danville Correctional Center inmates and staff members who tested positive for COVID-19, all but nine have now recovered.
State data updated Thursday showed the Vermilion County prison with six active cases among inmates and three among staff.
Danville's 966 confirmed inmate cases are the second-most of any state-run prison in Illinois for the pandemic. No. 1: Lawrence CC with 970.
DOUGLAS COUNTY: Two positive tests away from 2,500 for pandemic
The number of confirmed cases in Douglas County rose by six Thursday, to 2,498.
The county health department is monitoring 283 active cases or close contacts of those who've tested positive.
The new cases by age range:
- A man in his 20s
- Two men in their 40s
- Two women and a man in their 70s
CARLE: 32 COVID-19 patients in Urbana, 10 in Bloomington
Three of the 31 COVID patients hospitalized in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Thursday by Carle Health.
In all, 44 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Carle's five facilities in the region, with three of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington had 10 COVID patients (none in ICU).
Carle's Eureka and Richland Memorial hospitals each had one COVID patient, neither in ICU.
Below is an overview of daily totals since Feb. 1 for Carle’s Urbana and Bloomington hospitals.
URBANA
- Monday, Feb. 1: 53 patients, 11 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 2: 58 patients, 11 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 3: 58 patients, 10 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 4: 59 patients, 12 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 5: 54 patients, 14 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 6: 48 patients, 12 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 7: 54 patients, 9 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 8: 54 patients, 8 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 9: 54 patients, 10 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 10: 41 patients, 9 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 11: 40 patients, 8 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 12: 48 patients, 7 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 13: 34 patients, 7 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 14: 32 patients, 7 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 15: 33 patients, 7 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 16: 34 patients, 7 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 17: 30 patients, 4 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 18: 26 patients, 5 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 19: 26 patients, 4 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 20: 25 patients, 3 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 21: 24 patients, 3 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 22: 24 patients, 4 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 23: 25 patients, 4 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 24: 28 patients. 3 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 25: 32 patients, 3 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Monday, Feb. 1: 9 patients, 1 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 2: 10 patients, 2 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 3: 13 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 4: 15 patients, 0 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 5: 15 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 6: 8 patients, 0 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 7: 3 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 8: 2 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 9: 2 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 10: 3 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 11: 4 patients, 1 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 12: 7 patients, 1 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 13: 6 patients, 1 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 14: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 15: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 16: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 17: 4 patients, 0 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 18: 3 patients, 0 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 19: 4 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 20: 4 patients, 0 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 21: 4 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 22: 4 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 23: 7 patients, 0 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 24: 10 patients, 0 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 25: 10 patients, 0 in ICU
Since March 2020, 1,333 COVID patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 284 hospitalized patients have died.
UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS: 18 new cases, 0.3 percent seven-day rate
Eighteen new cases emerged from 9,313 tests Wednesday on the UI campus, according to data updated Thursday.
The campus' seven-day positivity rate held at 0.3 percent.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases on campus since Feb. 1:
- Monday, Feb. 1: 14,164 new tests, 66 new cases
- Tuesday, Feb. 2: 10,242 new tests, 41 new cases
- Wednesday, Feb. 3: 9,518 new tests, 30 new cases
- Thursday, Feb. 4: 9,432 new tests, 36 new cases
- Friday, Feb. 5: 11,083 new tests, 56 new cases
- Saturday, Feb. 6: 4,842 new tests, 23 new cases
- Sunday, Feb. 7: 6,363 new tests, 42 new cases
- Monday, Feb. 8: 13,457 new tests, 78 new cases
- Tuesday, Feb. 9: 10,549 new tests, 71 new cases
- Wednesday, Feb. 10: 9,232 new tests, 44 new cases
- Thursday, Feb. 11: 10,183 new tests, 38 new cases
- Friday, Feb. 12: 10,558 new tests, 29 new cases
- Saturday, Feb. 13: 4,638 new tests, 24 new cases
- Sunday, Feb. 14: 6,265 new tests, 30 new cases
- Monday, Feb. 15: 10,689 new tests, 51 new cases
- Tuesday, Feb. 16: 8,218 new tests, 43 new cases
- Wednesday, Feb. 17: 10,656 new tests, 37 new cases
- Thursday, Feb. 18: 10,346 new tests, 41 new cases
- Friday, Feb. 19: 10,655 new tests, 29 new cases
- Saturday, Feb. 20: 4,983 new tests, 12 new cases
- Sunday, Feb. 21: 6,934 new tests, 13 new cases
- Monday, Feb. 22: 13,860 new tests, 32 new cases
- Tuesday, Feb. 23: 10,453 new tests, 26 new cases
- Wednesday, Feb. 24: 9,313 new tests, 18 new cases