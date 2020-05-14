Subscribe: Print or online
****
Minutes after the Champaign Park District called off much of its summer schedule, the Urbana Park District followed suit late this afternoon.
Among its closings:
— There will be no summer pool season at Crystal Lake Park Family Aquatic Center or Urbana Indoor Aquatic Center. Additionally, all aquatics programs are canceled through July 31.
— All summer camps have been canceled, including nature, aquatics, sports, arts and specialty camps.
— All youth sports, adult recreation programs and adult and senior programming are canceled through July 31.
— All park district events scheduled for prior to August — including the Strawberry Jam and Neighborhood Nights — are called off.
— No pavilion or facility rentals will be accepted accepted through July 31.
“The park district will issue refunds to anyone who has already paid for a canceled program,” the district said in a statement.
While all Urbana parks remain open, all playgrounds and basketball/volleyball courts remain closed.
****
CHAMPAIGN PARK DISTRICT CALLS OFF SUMMER EVENTS
There will be no swimming at Sholem Pool in 2020, the Champaign Park District announced late this afternoon.
It was among a series of cancellations:
— All special events scheduled through Labor Day will be canceled, including Champaign-Urbana Days and Taste of Champaign-Urbana.
— The Virginia Theatre is scheduled for renovation work this summer to install a new sound system and will be closed to the public through Sept. 30.
— Prairie Farm will not open for the 2020 season.
— Sholem Aquatic Center will not open for the 2020 season. “Members will be contacted with the option to transfer membership to summer 2021 or receive refund,” the park district announced.
— Summer day camps “will be modified to fit a virtual curriculum. No on-site programming will take place.”
— Spring and summer adult softball leagues will be canceled.
— No pavilion or facility rentals will be accepted through Labor Day.
****
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY CASES NOW AT 333
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Champaign County grew by 11 today, to 333.
Of those, 173 are considered recovered, 153 active. The hospitalization count remained at three.
Today’s new cases were concentrated in five ZIP codes:
— 3 cases in Rantoul/61866 (which has an area-high 94 cases), Champaign/61821 (48) and Champaign/61820 (47).
— 1 case in Urbana/61802 (44 cases) and Champaign/61822 (33 cases).
The only other area county to report new cases today: Ford, with two. It now has 17 cases.
****
PRITZKER: LAW ON ILLINOIS' SIDE
Could what happened in Wisconsin on Wednesday — the state Supreme Court overturning the governor’s stay-at-home order — happen in Illinois?
Gov. J.B. Pritzker thinks not, he said remotely from his Chicago home during today’s daily COVID-19 briefing.
“I don’t. I think we’re well within the laws that exist in Illinois to have a disaster declaration, and if there’s an ongoing disaster and ongoing emergency — as there is nationally and has been declared nationally — we’ll work within the law to continue making people safe.”
****
STATE TOTALS: 87,937 CASES, 3,928 DEATHS
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide increased today by its second-highest 24-hour total of the pandemic — 3,239 — pushing Illinois’ count to 87,937.
The number of tests conducted since Wednesday was also among the highest of the pandemic — 22,678 — for a total of 512,037.
IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike also announced 138 coronavirus-related fatalities in the past 24 hours, as the state total climbed to 3,928.
As of midnight, Ezike said, 4,473 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 1,132 were in ICU beds, with 689 on ventilators.
The fatalities announced today spanned 13 counties:
— Coles County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s.
— Cook County: 4 males 30s, 1 female 40s, 2 males 40s, 3 females 50s, 10 males 50s, 4 females 60s, 13 males 60s, 4 females 70s, 10 males 70s, 1 unknown 70s, 9 females 80s, 15 males 80s, 11 females 90s, 1 female 100-plus.
— DuPage County: 2 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 3 females 90s.
— Jefferson County: 1 female 90s.
— Kane County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s.
— Kendall County: 2 females 80s.
— Lake County: 1 male 60s, 2 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s.— Lee County: 1 male 50s.
— McHenry County: 1 female 60s.
— Sangamon County: 1 male 70s.
— St. Clair County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 80s.
— Wayne County: 1 male 80s.
— Will County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 3 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 3 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 female 100-plus.
****
LIBRARIES TO START CURBSIDE SERVICE
From our Tim Ditman of WDWS 1400-AM:
Have you run through all your books? You can get new ones from the Champaign Public Library starting Friday.
The main library and the Douglass Branch remain closed, but the libraries are offering curbside pick-up.
Across town, Urbana Free Library spokesperson Amanda Standerfer said, people with holds are being notified, and they can also schedule pick-up times starting Friday.
You can request a book at the library’s website, champaign.org. When it’s ready, you’ll be notified. Then, call 217-403-2000 to schedule a pick-up time.
At the time of pickup, you’re asked to call again to let staff know you’re there. Someone will check out the books on your account and deliver them to you.
You can request a contact-less delivery, and a staffer will put the books in your trunk.
The Champaign library also reminds patrons that book return slots remain closed, and due dates for items already checked out have been extended.
You can also check out electronic books and audio books online.
Library Director Donna Pittman said when the facilities reopen, there will be precautions seen in many other buildings around town, such as glass shields at checkout desks and spaced-out furniture.
****
PIATT HEALTH OFFICIAL: FOLLOW STATE ORDER
From our Steve Hoffman, Editor of the Piatt County Journal-Republican:
As some downstate counties push to reopen non-essential businesses sooner than Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan, Piatt County’s top health official told the county board Wednesday he would not recommend it.
“There are some county boards proposing resolutions to open up their counties. That is something I could never advocate for in defiance of the (governor’s) executive order. But I know it’s out there, and I know there are some counties that are doing it,” said DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department Administrator David Remmert.
Seven people in Piatt County have tested positive for COVID-19, with DeWitt County recording four cases. All but one case in each county is considered recovered.
Some area municipalities and counties — especially those with few cases — have been urging a quicker timescale for reopening than Pritzker’s 28 days between phases, which 51st District State Rep. Chapin Rose says is the longest in the nation.
“We’ve got 49 other states that you can look at to see what they have done in terms of guidance for all professional occupations,” Rose said during a Zoom meeting Wednesday with members of his Youth Advisory Council.
“Even New York is only 14 days between phases,” he added.
Rose said many regions of Illinois are on track to allow some businesses to reopen on May 29. Rose met with about 50 barbers and hair stylists online earlier this week, and said their main concern was getting information on how to operate safely.
“They could potentially reopen in two weeks. They have been given no guidance on how to do that safer. No government on earth has stopped this. We’re not going to stop it, but they’ve been given no guidance on how to mitigate risk and control risk as much as you can,” said Rose (R-Mahomet).
Remmert said most of his agency’s programs have been halted during the coronavirus pandemic, but told the county board that its dental health clinic would reopen on Friday.
Except for asking for Remmert’s opinion, the county board did not discuss any resolution concerning the governor’s Restore Illinois timeline.
****
MORNING BRIEFING:
— One day after setting new 24-hour highs for most confirmed cases (4,014) and tests conducted (29,266), Illinois on Wednesday reported its most fatalities in a 24-hour span — 192.
Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 3,601 Illinoisans have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to state public health officials.
That’s the sixth-most nationally, behind New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Michigan and Pennsylvania.
— Three of the 15 confirmed cases in Ford County have been linked to congregate living facilities, according to the county public health department. No further information about those cases is being provided.
— Gov. J.B. Pritzker had his strongest words yet for elected officials and business owners who defy the terms of the stay-at-home order, saying federal funding and state licensing could be jeopardized by their actions.
Plus, he added, “local law enforcement and the Illinois State Police can — and will — take action.”
Addressing elected officials during the daily COVID-19 briefing, he said: “One hundred and ninety-two Illinoisans lost their lives to this virus the past 24 hours. One hundred and ninety-two. How is that not real to you?
“To those elected leaders out there who are pandering to the crowd that ignores the science … step up and lead. Now more than ever, your community needs you. Don’t let them down.”
— State lawmakers will return to Springfield next week for the first time in more than two months to take up a budget and other matters. The special session has been scheduled for next Wednesday through Friday.
BY THE NUMBERS
Illinois: 84,698 cases / 3,792 deaths
Champaign County: 322 (+14) / 7
Douglas: 22 (—) / 0
Ford: 15 (+1) / 1
Piatt: 7 (—) / 0
Vermilion: 32 (—) / 1