Thursday's coronavirus updates | Danville liquor deadline tonight
DANVILLE — Danville is allowing local businesses to sell alcohol at the curb but has banned burning yard waste until the governor lifts the stay-at-home order.
Mayor Rickey Williams said liquor license holders who want to sell their current stock must submit a list of current inventory to mayor@cityofdanville.org by 6 p.m. today (April 9.)
Once that is done, on Friday and Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m. for the next two weekends, they may sell remaining stock of prepackaged liquor via curbside pickup but not items such as mixed drinks. Customers should call ahead, remain in their cars and items should be placed in their trunks.
Burning is being prohibited to prevent any possible allergic or asthmatic reactions and to ease the burden on first responders and medical providers. Anyone violating the order could be ticketed or fined.
The Douglas County Courthouse in Tuscola has extended its closure to the general public through the end of April.
Employees and those who have made appointments with office holders or have an already scheduled court hearing may enter.
MORNING BRIEFING
— During the two deadliest days of the pandemic, Illinois lost 155 residents — 73 on Tuesday and another 82 a day later.
Wednesday also saw the state set a single-day high for newly reported positive tests (1,529), bringing its totals to 15,078 cases and 462 fatalities.
— Three more residents were added to Champaign County’s case count, giving it 70, including 27 who have recovered and one death.
A map on the C-U Public Health District’s website shows that 18 of the 70 live in the Champaign ZIP code of 61822. It’s followed by:
➜ 61821/Champaign: 10
➜ 61801/Urbana: 10
➜ 61802/Urbana: 9
➜ 61853/Mahomet: 6
➜ 61874/Savoy: 5
➜ 61820/Champaign: 4
➜ 61863/Pesotum: 3
➜ 61866/Rantoul: 2
➜ 60949/Ludlow: 1
➜ 61873/St. Joseph: 1
➜ 61880/Tolono: 1
— Thirteen weeks before Independence Day, Bement joined Champaign County in canceling its fireworks show.
Champaign County’s Freedom Celebration — the parade, 5K and fireworks — was called off after the University of Illinois canceled its summer events until further notice. The celebration is centered around campus.
— By the numbers:
Illinois — 15,078 cases / 462 deaths
Champaign Co. — 70 (+3) / 1
Douglas — 11 (+1) / 0
Ford — 3 (—) / 1
Piatt — 4 (—) / 0
Vermilion — 5 (—) / 0
