Men in their 70s and 80s and a woman in her 90s became the 40th, 41st and 42nd Douglas County residents to lose their lives to COVID-19, local health officials said Thursday.
The deaths were the first reported in Douglas since Feb. 24.
"In an effort to respect the peace of their grieving families, no additional details will be released," the Douglas County Health Department wrote in Thursday's announcement.
For a second consecutive day, the county reported no new COVID-19 cases Thursday.
The county health department is monitoring 53 active cases or close contacts of those who've tested positive recently.
Meanwhile, Douglas County held on to the area's lowest seven-day positivity rate — 1.6 percent — for a third straight day.
Thursday's new county rates:
- Douglas County: 1.6 percent (—)
- Iroquois County: 2.0 percent (—)
- Vermilion County: 2.1 percent (-0.2)
- Ford County: 2.3 percent (+0.2)
- DeWitt County: 2.4 percent (-0.3)
- Piatt County: 2.4 percent (—)
- Moultrie County: 2.6 percent (+0.1)
- Champaign County: 2.9 percent (-0.2)
Note: Champaign County's rate, as calculated by the Illinois Department of Public Health, excludes the UI's daily saliva testing. The county's rate if UI testing were included: 0.5 percent, unchanged overnight.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 43 new cases, 255 now active
Of 12,371 new COVID-19 tests, 43 came back positive Thursday in Champaign County, bringing its pandemic total to 18,714.
Active cases rose by five, to 255, while COVID hospitalizations increased by one, to nine.
The health district is monitoring 432 active quarantined close contacts of positive cases, up by 62 overnight.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61866/Rantoul: 44 active (up 4)
- 61820/Champaign: 37 active (down 2)
- 61821/Champaign: 27 active (up 6)
- 61801/Urbana: 26 active (up 8)
- 61880/Tolono: 25 active (down 3)
- 61822/Champaign: 22 active (down 2)
- 61802/Urbana: 14 active (up 2)
- 61877/Sidney: 12 active (down 3)
- 61853/Mahomet: 11 active (down 4)
- 61864/Philo: 9 active (down 6)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 7 active (up 1)
- 61847/Gifford: 4 active (down 2)
- 61874/Savoy: 4 active (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 3 active (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 3 active (down 1)
- 61816/Broadlands: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 1 active (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 1 active (down 1)
- 61862/Penfield: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus 1 active (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 1 active (down 1)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (down 1)
Here's a breakdown of Champaign County positive tests by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 20.01 to 30: 5,577 cases (up 13)
- 10.01 to 20: 3,920 cases (up 10)
- 30.01 to 40: 2,285 cases (up 8)
- 40.01 to 50: 1,941 cases (up 5)
- 50.01 to 60: 1,622 cases (up 6)
- 60.01 to 70: 1,245 cases (up 2)
- 10-and-under: 1,158 cases (up 3)
- 70.01 to 80: 543 cases
- 80.01 to 90: 305 cases
- 90.01 to 100: 152 cases
- 100-plus: 6 cases
Here's a breakdown of COVID deaths by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 80.01 to 90: 44 deaths
- 70.01 to 80: 32 deaths
- 90.01 to 100: 27 deaths
- 60.01 to 70: 17 deaths
- 50.01 to 60: 6 deaths
- 40.01 to 50: 6 deaths
- 30.01 to 40: 3 deaths
- 100-and-above: 1 death
- 20.01 to 30: 1 death
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 1,988,759 tests
- 18,757 confirmed cases
- 255 active cases
- 18,365 recovered cases
- 137 fatalities
- 9 county residents hospitalized
- 25,192 close contacts quarantined
- 3,027 close contacts that became positive
UI CAMPUS: 11 new cases, seven-day rate at 0.07 percent
Eleven cases emerged from 7,345 tests Wednesday on the UI campus, according to data updated Thursday.
The campus' seven-day positivity rate is 0.07 percent.
Over the past week, the campus has reported 42 positive tests — 25 involving undergrads, eight faculty/staff members, five grad students and four classified as "other."
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases on campus since March 1:
- Monday, March 1: 13,998 new tests, 15 new cases
- Tuesday, March 2: 9,926 new tests, 10 new cases
- Wednesday, March 3: 9,060 new tests, 12 new cases
- Thursday, March 4: 10,237 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, March 5: 10,295 new tests, 6 new cases
- Saturday, March 6: 4,320 new tests, 4 new cases
- Sunday, March 7: 6,190 new tests, 6 new cases
- Monday, March 8: 14,586 new tests, 23 new cases
- Tuesday, March 9: 9,649 new tests, 12 new cases
- Wednesday, March 10: 8,687 new tests, 10 new cases
- Thursday, March 11: 9,576 new tests, 5 new cases
- Friday, March 12: 9,964 new tests, 8 new cases
- Saturday, March 13: 3,805 new tests, 3 new cases
- Sunday, March 14: 5,152 new tests, 2 new cases
- Monday, March 15: 12,411 new tests, 5 new cases
- Tuesday, March 16: 10,068 new tests, 6 new cases
- Wednesday, March 17: 7,473 new tests, 5 new cases
- Thursday, March 18: 8,034 new tests, 8 new cases
- Friday, March 19: 9,712 new tests, 2 new cases
- Saturday, March 20: 3,817 new tests, 1 new case
- Sunday, March 21: 5,231 new tests, 2 new cases
- Monday, March 22: 13,172 new tests, 11 new cases
- Tuesday, March 23: 8,928 new tests, 7 new cases
- Wednesday, March 24: 7,345 new tests, 11 new cases
CARLE: 18 COVID-19 patients in Urbana, 6 in Bloomington
Three of the 18 COVID patients hospitalized in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Thursday by Carle Health.
In all, 26 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Carle's five facilities in the region, with four of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington had six COVID patients (none in ICU).
Carle's Richland Memorial and Eureka hospitals each had one COVID patient.
Below is an overview of daily totals since March 1 for Carle’s Urbana and Bloomington hospitals.
URBANA
- Monday, March 1: 29 patients, 5 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 2: 28 patients, 6 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 3: 30 patients, 5 in ICU
- Thursday, March 4: 31 patients, 6 in ICU
- Friday, March 5: 30 patients, 6 in ICU
- Saturday, March 6: 27 patients, 5 in ICU
- Sunday, March 7: 26 patients, 5 in ICU
- Monday, March 8: 26 patients, 5 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 9: 23 patients, 5 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 10: 23 patients, 6 in ICU
- Thursday, March 11: 23 patients, 5 in ICU
- Friday, March 12: 23 patients, 6 in ICU
- Saturday, March 13: 21 patients, 6 in ICU
- Sunday, March 14: 21 patients, 6 in ICU
- Monday, March 15: 21 patients, 6 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 16: 20 patients, 6 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 17: 23 patients, 7 in ICU
- Thursday, March 18: 27 patients, 5 in ICU
- Friday, March 19: 22 patients, 4 in ICU
- Saturday, March 20: 21 patients, 5 in ICU
- Sunday, March 21: 21 patients, 4 in ICU
- Monday, March 22: 20 patients, 5 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 23: 21 patients, 3 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 24: 21 patients, 4 in ICU
- Thursday, March 25: 18 patients, 3 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Monday, March 1: 4 patients, 1 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 5 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 3: 4 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, March 4: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Friday, March 5: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, March 6: 7 patients, 0 in ICU
- Sunday, March 7: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, March 8 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 9: 6 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 10: 6 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, March 11: 5 patients, 1 in ICU
- Friday, March 12: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, March 13: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Sunday, March 14: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, March 15: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 16: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 17: 7 patients, 0 in ICU
- Thursday, March 18: 8 patients, 0 in ICU
- Friday, March 19: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, March 20: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Sunday, March 21: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, March 22: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 23: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 24: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Thursday, March 25: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
Since March 2020, 1,425 COVID patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 300 hospitalized patients have died.