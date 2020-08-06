Thursday's coronavirus updates: Ford County reports second COVID-19 death of pandemic; 4 new cases, 32 active in Vermilion; state reports biggest single-day jump since May 24
A second Ford County resident has died of COVID-19, the local public health department announced Thursday.
No other details were made available about the fatality, Ford's first since April 7, when a man in his 80s with underlying health conditions lost his life to COVID-19.
Thursday's fatality wasn't among the 21 coronavirus-related deaths the Illinois Department of Public Health announced earlier in the day.
The county also reported two new cases, one of which the department linked to an outbreak at an unnamed long-term care facility.
On Wednesday, the department said eight of its 13 cases this week were linked to the same facility — Accolade Healthcare of Paxton on Pells, a 106-bed skilled-nursing facility at 1001 E. Pells St.
Jason Young, the administrator at Accolade, told The News-Gazette's Deb Pressey on Wednesday that all eight cases were residents who were asymptomatic.
All residents and staff were tested after an employee, also asymptomatic, tested positive, he said.
“All of our cases were asymptomatic,” Young said. “These people were shocked that they have this.”
The county now has 64 total cases — 50 which have been classified as confirmed and 14 it considers probable.
The status of the 64:
- Released from isolation: 48
- Isolating at home: 12
- Hospitalized: 2
- Deceased: 2
How the cases break down by age group:
- 20 to 29: 11 cases
- 30 to 39: 11 cases
- 80 to 89: 9 cases
- 60 to 69: 8 cases
- 40 to 49: 7 cases
- 50 to 59: 7 cases
- 70 to 79: 6 cases
- Under 20: 4 cases
- 90 to 99: 1 case
VERMILION COUNTY: 29 isolated, 3 hospitalized
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Vermilion County grew by four Thursday, to 216.
The new cases involve residents in their 60s, 50s, 40s and 20s, county health Administrator Doug Toole said.
One of the newly infected shares a household with three others who've tested positive, including two who recently traveled out of state, Toole said.
The county's seven-day positivity rate is 2.9 percent. The 24-hour rate was 1.53 percent.
The status of the 216 cases:
- Released/recovered: 182
- Isolated at home: 29
- Hospitalized: 3
- Deceased: 2
How the cases break down by age group:
- 20 to 29: 54 cases
- 19 and under: 38 cases
- 30 to 39: 31 cases
- 50 to 59: 29 cases
- 40 to 49: 25 cases
- 60 to 69: 22 cases
- 70 to 79: 12 cases
- 80-plus: 5 cases
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Hospitalizations, active cases both down again
Sixteen of 634 new tests came back positive Thursday in Champaign County, a rate of 2.5 percent.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate grew slightly, by 0.1 percentage point, to 1.3 percent.
Headed in the right directions: hospitalizations (down by one again, to 12) and the number of active cases (down 11, to 184).
Champaign’s 61821 ZIP code is on the verge of becoming the county’s first with 300 total cases, following up Wednesday’s 11 with eight more Thursday, leaving it with 292.
Also the county’s leader in active cases (40), the 61821 ZIP code includes about 30,000 residents, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates. That makes it smaller than 61820 (approx. 38,000 residents) and larger than 61822 (approx. 26,000).
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61821/Champaign: 40 active (up four from Wednesday), 292 total (up seven)
- 61820/Champaign: 32 active (down four from Wednesday), 257 total (up three)
- 61822/Champaign: 22 active (down six from Wednesday), 147 total (one case removed from total)
- 61866/Rantoul: 22 active (down one from Wednesday), 257 total (up four)
- 61802/Urbana: 20 active (down four from Wednesday), 212 total (up two)
- 61801/Urbana: 14 active (up one from Wednesday), 101 total (one case removed from total)
- 61853/Mahomet: 7 active (unchanged Wednesday), 86 total (up one)
- 61880/Tolono: 7 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 30 total (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 5 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 7 total (unchanged)
- 61874/Savoy: 3 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 58 total (unchanged)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 3 active (up one from Wednesday), 27 total (up one)
- 61877/Sidney: 3 active (down two from Wednesday), 14 total (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 2 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 1 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 6 total (up one)
- 61840/Dewey: 1 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 5 total (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 1 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 3 total (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 1 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 1 total (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 30 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (down five from Wednesday), 7 total (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active (down one from Wednesday), 7 total (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (down one from Wednesday), 5 total (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 3 total (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 3 total (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 1 total (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 1 total (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 1 total (unchanged)
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 5 new cases in 10-and-under group
The C-U Public Health Department on Thursday reported five new COVID-19 cases involving Champaign County children 10 and under, the most of any age group.
Here’s a breakdown of confirmed county cases by age group, according to CUPHD data:
- 21 to 30: 393 cases (up four from Wednesday)
- 31 to 40: 289 cases (up two from Wednesday)
- 11 to 20: 282 cases (up three from Wednesday)
- 41 to 50: 193 cases (up one from Wednesday)
- 51 to 60: 151 cases (up one from Wednesday)
- 10 and under: 109 cases (up five from Wednesday)
- 61 to 70: 83 cases (unchanged from Wednesday)
- 71 to 80: 37 cases (unchanged from Wednesday)
- 81 to 90: 28 cases (unchanged from Wednesday)
- 91 to 100: 9 cases (unchanged from Wednesday)
Those in the 21-30 and 31-40 groups also are Nos. 1-2 in testing, representing 22.2 percent and 16.5 percent of all tests performed on county residents.
IDPH: Most new cases since May 24
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday reported its highest single-day increase in new cases since May 24.
Of 41,686 new tests, 1,953 came back positive, a rate of 4.7 percent.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate is now 4.0 percent.
IDPH also announced 21 coronavirus-related deaths:
- Bond County: 1 female 60s
- Cook County: 1 female 30s, 2 males 70s, 2 males 80s
- DeKalb County: 1 female 60s
- DuPage County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Gallatin County: 1 male 70s
- Kane County: 1 male 90s
- Knox County: 1 male 90s
- Lake County: 1 male 90s
- Madison County: 1 female 90s
- Rock Island County: 1 male 80s
- Saline County: 1 female 60s
- Union County: 1 male 50s
- Will County: 1 male 80s
STATE: 1,517 hospitalized, 24,712 new unemployment claims
Jerry Nowicki of our Springfield-based partner Capitol News Illinois reports:
For the second straight day, the state reported more than 1,500 persons hospitalized with the virus (1,517). That’s the first time that number was hit on two consecutive days since July 7-8.
There were 346 intensive care unit beds in use by COVID-19 patients and 132 ventilators. While the ICU bed usage was slightly lower than the previous two days, the metric appeared to remain on a relative upswing from its pandemic lows in mid-July.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that there were 24,712 first time unemployment claims filed in Illinois during the week ending Aug. 1, a decrease of more than 8,500 from the previous week.
The number of continued unemployment claims in the state remained historically high at 629,814 despite a decrease of nearly 19,000 from the previous week.
Nationally, there were nearly 1.2 million initial claims during the week ending Aug. 1, a decrease of nearly 250,000 from the previous week. There were nearly 13 million continued unemployment claims for the week nationally, a decrease of 70,000 from the previous week.
The Illinois Department of Employment Security also announced Thursday that 20 weeks of state extended benefits are available to those who exhaust the allotted 26 weeks of regular state unemployment and the additional 13 weeks of federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation benefits.
IDES encouraged those with unemployment questions to visit IDES.Illinois.gov first before calling the unemployment hotlines, which continue to receive a high volume of calls.