A man in his 80s became the first Douglas County resident to die of COVID-19, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced Thursday afternoon.
But that was news to the Douglas County Public Health Department, whose director of nursing, Stacy Shonkwiler, told The News-Gazette that the county hadn’t been made aware of a local fatality.
Douglas becomes the fourth area county with a death attributed to the coronavirus. Champaign County has lost 17 residents, Vermilion two, Ford one.
Thursday's death was among 20 announced by the state, which also reported 1,624 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases. That’s 26 more than Wednesday, when IDPH reported its most new cases since June 2.
The state's seven-day positivity rate is 3.4 percent.
The fatalities announced Thursday spanned eight counties:
- Boone County: 1 male 80s.
- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 2 male 40s, 4 females 50s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 100-plus.
- Douglas County: 1 male 80s.
- DuPage County: 2 males 60s.
- Kane County: 1 male 70s.
- Lake County: 2 males 70s, 1 male 80s.
- McHenry County: 1 female 80s.
- Will County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s.