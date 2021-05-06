Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 39F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 39F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.